



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce that two-time Olympian, current U.S. Women's National Indoor Team athlete and former U.S. Women's National Team member Melissa Gonzalez has been appointed as an assistant coach for the U.S. U-16 Women’s National Team.





“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to work with and alongside both the talented Junior High Performance staff and players,” commented Gonzalez. “I’d like to express my excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to help develop, mentor, challenge, grow and assist these aspiring athletes. I’m eager to help in any capacity I’m able to serve.”



Since her retirement from international competition following the 2018 Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup, Gonzalez has remained in the game and developed herself as a coach, as the current assistant coach at Wake Forest University and also assisting at a pair of Junior USWNT team camps and coaching at the National Futures Championship in 2019. She will team up with fellow London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympian Katie Bam, head coach of the U-16 USWNT, and Allan Law, former Scotland international who is the other assistant coach.



“Melissa brings a great deal of high performance experience to the U-16 program and her ability to not only coach but also mentor and inspire the players made her the standout candidate to step into the role,” said Phil Edwards, USA Field Hockey’s Senior Manager of Coaching and Performance. “If I was an athlete I would be extremely excited about the prospect of being able to work with her in 2020.”



USFHA media release