International hockey officials David and Jackie Tomlinson are off to next year's Olympics. They are pictured with daughters, Emily, left, and Sophie. WARWICK SMITH/STUFF



The Olympics should dominate discussion around the dinner table for the Tomlinsons for the next few months.





Palmerston North couple David, 39, and Jackie, 40, Tomlinson have both been appointed as officials for the Tokyo Olympics next year.



The pair are among the country's top officials, with David an umpire and Jackie a technical official, which is a level down from the technical director, who runs the entire event.



They are both on the pro league panel and elite umpiring panel, but this appointment is as big as it gets for them.



"Other than the World Cup it's the pinnacle of our sport," David said. "For both of us to be selected is pretty amazing and it's possibly a unique appointment."



Jackie said she wasn't aware of any other hunsband-and-wife pairs who had officiated at an Olympics.



"It's lucky it hasn't counted against us," David said. "It's the fact they have appointed both of us on our merit."



The couple have two daughters, Emily, 7, and Sophie, 5, but they will remain at home during the tournament.



David started umpiring in 2007 and his 100th international will come at the start of next year in either the pro league or at the Olympics.



At the World Cup last year he umpired the quarterfinal between the Netherlands and India, the semifinal between Belgium and Great Britain, and the third-and-fourth playoff.



Jackie started officiating in 2013, having umpired before that, and has risen quickly. She was technical official at last year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast and has worked at world league finals.



Jackie received the news about going to the Olympics when she saw an appointments email and was thrilled. She then rushed to tell David to check his emails too.



"It wasn't on the radar for me. I wasn't expecting it," Jackie said.



There are three other Kiwis going and they are all umpires: Simon Taylor, from North Harbour, Kelly Hudson, of Bay of Plenty and Gisborne's Amber Church.



Their match appointments won't be confirmed until they are actually at the Olympics.



The Tomlinsons both work at Palmerston North Boys' High School and the school accommodates them by giving them time off for their hockey commitments.



Next week Jackie is going to Perth to act as technical director for the Australia versus Russia Olympic qualifiers, while David is heading to Germany to umpire Olympic qualifiers between Germany and Austria.



