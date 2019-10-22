By Ijaz Chaudhry



For Pakistan, it has been the hockey squad which not only provided the major bulk of country’s contingent but also the biggest medal hope. The record speaks for itself. Country’s all golds (three) and silvers (three) at the Olympics have arrived courtesy hockey. Of the four bronze medals, hockey contributed two. All the other sports combined have yielded two bronze: wrestling (1960) and boxing (1988).



Pakistan’s last Olympic medal, a hockey bronze, came in 1992. Since then, hockey has failed to bring any Olympic medal; closest was in 2000 where the green shirts finished 4th.



Still, hockey continued to present an outside chance of a medal and remained the major reason of world’s sixth most populated country‘s interest at the Olympics.



But unthinkable happened when Pakistan’s hockey team failed to qualify for the 2016 Olympics -a dubious first.



The disaster led to the removal of Akhtar Rasool, President PHF. Khalid Sajjad Khokhar replaced him.



But things went from bad to worse.



The main yardstick to assess a sports federation is the national teams’ show in the international arena. During Khokhar’s tenure, Pakistan suffered unprecedented humiliations:





Pakistan’s worst ever defeat in international hockey: 1-9 loss to Australia November, 2017 at International Festival of Hockey in Australia

Worst ever defeat against India: 1-7 in 2017 (Hockey World League, London) followed by another humiliation against the same team 1-6 in the same event, a few days later.

In the last 10 matches against India, Pakistan has lost all barring one draw

Failed to qualify for the Youth Olympics for the first time after finishing a miserable 6th at the qualifiers in Thailand in 2018; also suffered 1-12 defeat against Malaysia during these qualifiers

Asian Games 2018: Repeatedly declared as ‘the target’ ‘winning gold at the Asian Games meant direct qualification for the Olympics’. What to talk of gold, Pakistan ended 4th (equaling worst ever position at the Asian Games)

World Cup 2018: PHF has repeatedly bragged about its great success, ‘Pakistan qualified for this World Cup after failing to do so at the previous edition.’ Pakistan owed its presence to the FIH’s decision to increase the number of teams in the World Cup from 12 to 16. How Pakistan fared was simply pathetic: finished 12th equaling the worst ever position, scored just two goals; their lowest World Cup tally, goal difference of 10- also the worst in Pakistan’s World Cup history.

Now, the cycle is near completion with the next Olympics at the horizon. Qualification for the 2020 Olympics and a reasonable show at Tokyo could have been a saving grace for this federation.



Pakistan hockey was presented with a golden opportunity to be a part of world hockey’s big league for no less than four years at least.



The FIH planned a new ambitious event FIH Pro League, featuring nine national teams. Played on home and away basis, and running for six months.



Though, ranked 13th at the time, Pakistan’s legacy and potential TV viewership helped them selected among the nine. But the biggest hurdle was that no country was prepared to visit Pakistan for this league. Here, the CEO of England Hockey, Ms Sally Munday helped Pakistan. She persuaded David Sweetman, the CEO of Scottish Hockey Union, in making Glasgow Pakistan’s home. Pakistan was confirmed as one of the participants in July 2017 for the first four editions of the Pro League with the first edition starting in 2019. Everything including itinerary of the matches had been finalized. But the PHF dropped a bombshell just a few weeks before the commencement of the Pro League about their inability to participate. As has been the practice of the Khokhar regime, the reason given was the non-availability of the funds.



The FIH was left with no option but to suspend Pakistan from the Pro League. The world body also imposed a fine on the PHF.



It was the worst thing to happen. Even if Pakistan had ended last 9th in the Pro League, mere participation would have fetched them enough rankings points to leapfrog the teams ranked ahead of them not present at the event. Hence, the green shirts might have been at no 9 or 10 in the latest FIH Rankings. Instead, the ranking slid further and today Pakistan is at the17th place.



Now, for the Olympic qualification, they will face world no 3 Netherlands in Amsterdam on October 26 and 27.



Had Pakistan appeared at the Pro League and climbed to 9th /10th place, they would have been facing a much weaker opponent, probably South Korea or Ireland, and stood a very good chance to make it to the Olympics.



Now, it is Mission Impossible.



In their last three encounters against Holland, Pakistan have lost by margins of four or more goals. This August, Holland figured in the Euro Nations Championships. Their league Hoofdklasse, the most competitive domestic competition in the world, is in full swing. So they will be battle hardened.



In contrast, Pakistan hasn’t played any international hockey since the 2018 World Cup. Recently, the under 21 side of 27th ranked Oman played a 4-match series in Lahore against the Pakistan Development Squad consisting of fringe players for national selection. On the domestic front, a very poorly managed national championship was held



The choice of the head coach epitomizes the seriousness of the PHF for the do or die encounter with Holland. Khawaja Junaid’s last assignment was at the Hockey World League in 2017 where green shirts lost to India 7-1 (in the league), India 6-1 (playoff) and Canada 6-0.



In country’s 72 years history, Pakistan never suffered so many miserable defeats in a single tourney. Khokhar summarily dismissed Junaid. Now Khokhar has recalled Junaid for the all-important assignment.



When asked if Pakistan has any chance against Holland, Pakistan’s legendary left winger Samiullah (World Cup winner 1978 & 1982) answered, “Yes, if seven to eight Dutch players develop diarrhoea a couple of hours before the match.”



In all probability, for the second successive time, Pakistanis interest at sports biggest quadrennial event would end months before the lighting of the torch at Tokyo.



Tailpiece:



11th ranked Malaysia face 7th ranked Great Britain for the Olympic qualification. President and Deputy President Malaysian Hockey Confederation have stated, “We will resign if Malaysia fails to qualify for the Olympics.”



Will Khalid Khokhar and secretary PHF Asif Bajwa do the same? Bajwa was holding the same office when Pakistan failed to qualify for the 2014 World Cup.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



