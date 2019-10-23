Nic Kerber







The partnership between mining industry leader Ausdrill and the world number two ranked Hockeyroos has been further strengthened with a new two year contract renewal that will take the partnership past a decade.





Ausdrill’s association with Australia’s national hockey teams first began in 2011, and its continuation as the Official Naming Rights Partner of the Hockeyroos and the Official Supporting Partner of the Kookaburras will take the partnership up to 2021.



In addition to valuable funding for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras High Performance Program, the partnership also encompasses a range of other benefits.



Ausdrill is dedicated to supporting Hockeyroos players with career development, study and employment opportunities to assist them during and post playing hockey.



Both parties will develop a joint plan focused on promoting hockey through indigenous engagement and other community development initiatives, while also looking to promote gender diversity in mining.



“The wonderful, longstanding and ongoing support Ausdrill and Perenti have provided to our two elite national teams has been absolutely invaluable,” said Hockey Australia CEO, Matt Favier.



“Ausdrill has shown incredible loyalty and commitment in its alliance with Hockey Australia and particularly the Hockeyroos, and we look forward to continuing to build on the partnership and strong relationships that have been forged.”



The timing of the announcement comes at a fitting time with the Hockeyroos preparing for their Olympic Qualifying Series against Russia this Friday and Saturday.



Since the start of the partnership the Hockeyroos have risen from seventh to second in the world rankings.



“The Hockeyroos are one of the most successful national sporting teams in Australia and we are proud to be part of that and to extend our partnership with them, the Kookaburras and Hockey Australia for a further two years,” said Mark Norwell, Group Managing Director - Perenti.



“This partnership is about supporting the teams on the pitch to help them realise their Olympic dreams as well as supporting the players off the pitch through personal development opportunities.



“This is an exciting time for the team and we wish them all the best for the Olympic qualifier this coming Friday and for the duration of our partnership.”



Ausdrill is one of the largest drilling service providers in Australia and is part of Perenti, an ASX200 diversified global mining services group with businesses in surface mining, underground mining and mining support services.



In recognition of the partnership renewal, a special presentation will be made at half time of the Hockeyroos’ opening Olympic qualifier against Russia at the Perth Hockey Stadium on Friday.



For more information on Ausdrill, visit ausdrill.com.au

For more information on Perenti, visit perentigroup.com



Hockey Australia media release