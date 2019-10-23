



In the latest of a series of video interviews with the teams that will participate in the upcoming FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers, Russia (WR:19) striker Bogdana Sadovaia looks ahead to her team’s crucial two-game clash against the Hockeyroos of Australia (WR:2). The all-important matches will take place on 25/26 October 2019 at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Western Australia, with the winner securing a ticket to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. A transcript of the video can be found below.





The FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will be taking place very soon. How will your team prepare for these hugely important matches?



Bogdana Sadovaia:“Right now we have acclimatisation days. Every day we have training and analysing the game of our opponent.”



What can we expect to see from your team in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Bogdana Sadovaia: “We [recently] had a good practice game in Belgium, which was good for my team. I think we can do it [beat Australia].”



What are your thoughts about Australia, your opponent in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers?



Bogdana Sadovaia:“Team Australia [always] participate in the Olympic Games, which is our objective. They have a very good, fast and strong game, and we are [preparing] for this.”



Finally, what would qualifying for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 mean to you and your team?



Bogdana Sadovaia:“If we win the games, I think it will be a big celebration for my country, my team and all of the family of hockey in Russia.”



Each qualifier consists of two back-to-back matches which will be played in the same venue. The winners of these FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers will qualify for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments which will be staged in Japan’s capital city from 25 July to 7 August next year and involve 12 Men’s and 12 Women’s teams.



