



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the Junior U.S. Men's National Team Talent Identification and Training Camp, the USMNT coaching staff has announced the selections for the 2019-20 Junior U.S. Men's National Training Squads. The squads won’t waste time to begin training and competing together, with their first training session November 24 to 28 in Moorpark, Calif., in conjunction with a USA vs. Canada test series.





Congratulations to the following athletes:



U.S. U-16 Men’s National Training Squad



Nicolas Arias (Doral, Fla.), Mateo Barletti (Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Zane Boler (Lewisberry, Pa.), Sekayi Charasika (Louisville, Ky.), Luca Civetta (Key Biscayne, Fla.), Angad Dhami (Sunnyvale, Calif.), Nicolas Diaz (Key Biscayne, Fla.), Mehtab Grewal (Somis, Calif.), Jack Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Ishaq Inayat (Princeton, N.J.), Gary Johal (Phoenix, Ariz.), Tyler Kim (Fredericksburg, Va.), Colin Kirkpatrick (Annville, Pa.), Mees Kloen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), Lucas Mous (Weston, Fla.), Shiven Patel (Los Altos, Calif.), Toby Peck (Downingtown, Pa.), Jasper Pouw (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Amaan Rashid (Charlotte, N.C.), Pablo Rubio Lucia (Ridgefield, Conn.), Harshaan Sidhu (San Jose, Calif.), Ronan Stevenson-Swadling (Jamaica Plain, Mass.), Benjamin Theising (Fillmore, Calif.), Jack Weitzman (Fulton, Md.), Mason Wong (Alamo, Calif.)



U.S. U-18 Men’s National Training Squad



Leo Baumgardner (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Gavin Chung (Glen Ridge, .N.J.), Corey Dykema (Newport News, Va.), Brett Eisner (Lafayette, Calif.), Lucas Frejenal (Indianapolis, Ind.), Wyatt Katz (Santa Rose Valley, Calif.), Kiet Maloney (Pennington, N.J.), Namit Mangat (Glendale, Ariz.), Noah Reynolds (Moorpark, Calif.), Tomas Scally (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Agam Sidhu (Fremont, Calif.), Amar Singh (Santa Clara, Calif.), Danish Singh (Phoenix, Ariz.), Gursajan Singh (Los Altos Hills, Calif.), Ethan Skeete (Arlington, Va.), Russell Smith (Camarillo, Calif.), Isaac Wood (Manlius, N.Y.)



U.S. U-21 Men’s National Training Squad



Payton Breslow (Moorpark, Calif.), Shomik Chakraborty (Washington, D.C), Julian Croonenberghs (Tervuren, Belgium), Alex Curtis (London, United Kingdom), Gerald Cutone (Reading, Mass.), Christian DeAngelis (Doylestown, Pa.), Jack Gallucci (Trumbull, Conn.), Phile Govaert (Rye, N.Y.), Zaid Hassan (Santa Clara, Calif.), Liam Hawley (Ventura, Calif.), Colin Hennessy (Marlborough, Mass.), Wander Hommes (Westlake Village, Calif.), Tymen Kloen (Amsterdam, Netherlands), David Kristof (Darien, Conn.), Michael Mendoza (Monument, Colo.), Jatin Sharma (South San Francisco, Calif.), Puneet Singh (San Jose, Calif.), Dean Schiller (Alexandria, Va.), Phil Schofield (Moorpark., Calif.), Cameron Spach (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Damien Tarala (Hong Kong, China), Ryan Torigian (Simi Valley, Calif.), Eric Velge (Brussels, Belgium), Maxwell Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.), Spencer Walshaw (Thousand Oaks, Calif.)



The USA vs. Canada test series will feature a younger and older squad from Canada for eight friendly matches during the training camp. The USMNT staff will select the competing roster each day of the games based on athletes’ performance at the training camp. Teams will be fielded from athletes in the U-16/U-18 and U-21 divisions.



Sunday, November 24



1:00 p.m. U-18 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Monday, November 25



1:00 p.m. U-16 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Wednesday, November 27



1:00 p.m. U-18 USA vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



Thursday, November 28



7:00 a.m. U-16 USA vs. Canada

8:30 a.m. U-21 USA vs. Canada



*All times in Pacific time zone



A special thank you goes to the U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Booster Club who will be hosting a Thanksgiving meal for both teams on Tuesday, November 26. This meal will be for all athletes, coaches, staff and parents of the five teams.



