



The 2019 international hockey season is coming to a close which means an action-packed 2020 season is on the horizon.





2020 will see the return of the FIH Pro League New Zealand presented by Sentinel Homes at the beginning of the year. This particular 2020 season will see a change in format for the FIH Pro League as the sides will play four of the teams at home twice in a doubleheader before travelling overseas to play the remaining four teams.



The global hockey league will see Hockey at its best as the top hockey players from all over the world will visit our shores as they prepare for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics taking place in August.



New Zealand will host world number two and 2018 World Cup Winners Belgian men in the first-ever international match to be held at the new National Hockey Centre. Last year these two sides drew in an exciting match which saw the kiwis push the world champions to the edge. The action will continue throughout February at North Harbour when the defending women’s Olympic Champions Great Britain will hit our shores as they prepare to defend their title from Rio in 2016.



The FIH Pro League will then head down to Ngā Puna Wai in Christchurch to cap off the home New Zealand games. The defending Men's Olympic Champion Argentina Men will return alongside world number three Argentina Women.



The Vantage Black Sticks sides will be aiming to win on the world stage as they attempt to bring down the goliaths in world hockey on their quest in the 2020 international season.



World number five India have joined the Pro League for the 2020 season as they come in as the ninth team in the Men’s competition. India have been in impressive form in 2019 and will be one of the front runners for the 2020 title.



The New Zealand sides to contest the FIH Pro League will be released over the coming months. Being an Olympic year there is going to be plenty of competition for places in the teams.



Early bird tickets for the 2020 FIH Pro League Presented by Sentinel Homes will go on sale at midday November 5th. Ticket purchasers will have until November 29th to purchase their tickets as the discount rate.



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s and Women’s Home Schedule



1st February vs Belgium Men and Women – *National Hockey Centre

2nd February vs Belgium Men and Women – * National Hockey Centre

8th February vs Great Britain Men and Women – * National Hockey Centre

9th February vs Great Britain Men and Women – * National Hockey Centre

15th February vs USA Women and Spain Men – Ngā Puna Wai

16th February vs USA Women and Spain Men – Ngā Puna Wai

28th February vs Argentina Men and Women – Ngā Puna Wai

1st March vs Argentina Men and Women – Ngā Puna Wai



*North Harbour Hockey will be shifting to the National Hockey Centre where the Belgium and Great Britain games will be held for the 2020 FIH Pro League.



Vantage Black Sticks Men’s and Women’s Away Schedule



19th March vs Netherlands Women

20th March vs Netherlands Men

22nd March vs Netherlands Men and Women

28th March vs Germany Men and Women

29th Match vs Germany Men and Women

16th May vs Australia Men and Women

17th May vs Australia Men and Women

23rd May vs India Men and China Women

24th May vs India Men and China Women



Hockey New Zealand Media release