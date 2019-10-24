

The Irish men's side are aiming to reach their second Olympics



The BBC Sport NI website will have live coverage of the upcoming Olympic qualifiers for Ireland's men and women.





The men's team face Canada in a two-legged tie in Vancouver this Saturday and Sunday, with the aggregate winner qualifying for Tokyo 2020.



The women are also playing Canada, with their games taking place in Dublin's Donnybrook Stadium on 2 and 3 November.



BBC Sport NI's Nigel Ringland will provide commentary for both of the qualifiers.



He will be joined by Olympic gold medallist and former Ireland and Great Britain international Stephen Martin for the men's games, and by former Ireland captain Alex Speers for the women's matches.



The men's team are hoping to reach their second Olympics after making history at Rio 2016, while it would be a first Olympics for the women, who won a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup in London.



Saturday's first leg in Vancouver starts at 22:00 BST with the second leg on Sunday beginning at 21:00 GMT with coverage on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Sport App.



The women's games will be live on the BBC Sport NI website and BBC Sport App from 19:00 on Saturday 2 November and 19:10 on 3 November.



