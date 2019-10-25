By Jugjet Singh





Datuk S. Shamala. NSTP/ NURUL SHAFINA JEMENON



SELANGOR HA yesterday nominated Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and Datuk S. Shamala for the president and deputy president's posts respectively for the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) elections on Nov 16.





SHA also nominated Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, son of the King, for the men's deputy president's post.



When SHA president S. Ganesh was asked whether he received the consent of all three candidates, he said: ‘Yes, SHA have received the consent from all three to be nominated for the MHC elections.’



Ganesh said whether Malaysia win or lose in the Olympic Qualifier against Britain on Nov 2-3, Subahan and Shamala have agreed to contest for the posts.



But when Subahan was asked about the matter, he said:‘I haven’t spoken to anyone and I have no comments on this. Maybe you should check if this is what he (Ganesh) said or meant.’



Gamesh's statement came as a surprise as Subahan and Shamala had gone on record to say after the failure to qualify for the Olympics at the Asian Games that they will quit their posts if the team fail in their second attempt.



When contacted, Ganesh said: “Selangor HA strongly support Subahan and Shamala, as we believe both have done much for hockey over the years and should continue with their good work.



‘Maybe my statement is premature (and that's why Subahan refused to comment),’said Ganesh who will be standing for one of the seven vice-president's posts on offer.



Nominations opened yesterday, and Selangor were one of the first states to send in their list of candidates.



‘MHC need a strong team, and that is why we have nominated both Subahan and Shamala as well as Tengku Hassanal.



‘Under Subahan's watch, Malaysia moved up to 11th in the world after 15 years, while we also won the Youth Olympics gold.



‘The women's team have also made great progress and so SHA believe Subahan must continue with his good work.



‘Many times Subahan has used his own money to settle MHC bills, as we know how much MHC owe Subahan when accounts are presented at meetings.



‘He is passionate and that is why we have nominated him,’said Ganesh.



New Straits Times