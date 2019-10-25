



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is here for the 2019 season.





THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24



DI: No. 24 Fairfield at Wagner | 4:00 p.m. ET



No. 24 Fairfield and Wagner will meet for the first time in Wagner’s inaugural season as part of the Northeast Conference on Thursday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Staten Island, N.Y. Fairfield broke into the top-25 last week and have held their spot with two identical overtime wins this past weekend. The first was a comeback effort to tie Rider and send it into extra time to seal the win, while the second saw Fairfield letting one past after being up for the entire game. In both cases, Luzi Persiehl ensured that the Stags left the pitch victorious as she assisted one goal and scored the other. Wagner comes off a 4-0 loss to Lock Haven last weekend where they overpowered Wagner with shots and penalty corners. Goalkeeper Justine van Spengler limited opportunities for Lock Haven in the second half, recording seven saves in her 30 minutes. This may be Wagner’s first season, but Fairfield has a history of going to overtime against teams with grit.



DIII: Husson at No. 18 Colby | 5:00 p.m. ET



In the thick of conference play, Husson and No. 18 Colby will take a break from their typical foes to face each other on Thursday at 5:00 p.m. ET in Waterville, Maine. Colby dropped a spot in the rankings following two losses to other ranked teams earlier this week. They first lost to No. 20 Amherst and then to No. 4 Bowdoin which was a close game between the White Mules and Polar Bears. After striking first with a tally from Georgia Cassidy, Colby suffered two goals against that they could not answer in the remaining three quarters of the game. Husson also recently lost to Bowdoin with a score of 5-0. However, the Eagles turned things around as they beat Dean by 13 goals just a few days later. Three players, Kolby Kain, Ryley Newcomb and Allysah Greene, added two goals each to the score. Colby dominated the match-up last year, but with the scoring power of Husson, it is anyone’s game.



FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25







DI: No. 13 Boston College at No. 1 North Carolina | 5:00 p.m. ET | ACCNX



Top-ranked North Carolina will host No. 13 Boston College on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET in Chapel Hill, N.C. for an Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) clash. Boston College may look like the underdog when matched against North Carolina who has held onto their top spot for the entire season, but their six-game winning streak shows that they have what it takes to grind out a win. The Eagles just defeated No. 15 Syracuse and New Hampshire this past weekend as Margo Carlin led the scoring for her team. North Carolina faced Wake Forest and Liberty last weekend, scoring three goals in each as they extended their winning streak from last season to 37 straight games. Marissa Creatore and Erin Matson worked together to tally five of the six goals. Last season saw North Carolina dominate the meeting, but Boston College managed to sneak a goal by as they scored first. With the two teams vying for the top spot in the ACC standings, Boston College will look to topple the undefeated Tar Heels.



DI: No. 20 Wake Forest at No. 15 Syracuse | 7:00 p.m. ET



A second ACC match-up will take place on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET in Syracuse, N.Y. when No. 20 Wake Forest comes to town to meet No. 15 Syracuse. Both teams have faced adversity this season but fared well as they met top opponents early on. Syracuse upset No. 3 Connecticut on Sunday with a goal coming from Claire Webb in double overtime. Connecticut controlled the match, but goalkeeper Sarah Sinck saved 11 shots and earned herself ACC Defensive Player of the Week for her performance. Wake Forest has also fallen short in a handful of close games this season, leading to their record of 7-8 overall and 0-4 in conference play. The Demon Deacons defeated Davidson this past weekend, as Anne van Hoof put two away in the third quarter within nine minutes of each other. Both teams sit at the bottom of the standings, but a win this weekend could boost them to better standings within the ACC Championship.







DII: Converse at Newberry | 6:00 p.m. ET



Newberry will host South Atlantic Conference (SAC) Carolinas opponent Converse on Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET in Newberry S.C. The two teams met earlier this year and Newberry handled Converse 3-1 with three different players contributing goals. The Wolves come off a strong win over Bellarmine that went to overtime. Converse lost to conference rival Coker last week with a score of 4-1. Morgan Berndt had the lone goal in that contest as well as a few others where Converse only put one on the board. Newberry took both wins last season over Converse who was shut out in one game and only scored once in the other. Converse will look to pick up a win to end their drought, while Newberry will try to carry their momentum and find a ticket to the postseason.



DIII: St. Lawrence at Vassar | 4:00 p.m. ET



New York neighbors and Liberty League foes St. Lawrence and Vassar will meet on Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Vassar has suffered three losses in their last four games after managing to stay undefeated until two weeks ago. Their last game, a loss, was against Rochester who stole the win in the second overtime period. Vassar had held off almost all of the advances of Rochester thanks to goalkeeper Julianna Smith who made six saves on seven shots on goal. St. Lawrence has seen similar struggles in the latter half of the season, losing six of their last seven games. They most recently lost to Ithaca 5-2 as their battle to come back from an early two-goal deficit was unsuccessful. Vassar bested St. Lawrence when the teams played last year with a score of 5-0 with two scorers, Dara Studnitzer and Sam Plante, returning this season. Both teams will work to improve their conference record as they look forward to postseason.



DIII: Ithaca at William Smith | 5:00 p.m. ET



Liberty League opponents Ithaca and William Smith will go head-to-head on Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. ET in Geneva, N.Y. Both teams are on the edge of making the conference tournament in a few weeks, so a win will give them a chance to earn a spot in the postseason. William Smith has seen mixed results this season. They most recently beat RPI in a hefty 4-1 win against the evenly match rival. Four different players added a goal to the total. Ithaca also comes off a win over a Liberty League rival St. Lawrence where five different players tallied goals. When the teams met in 2018, the contest required extra time, allowing William Smith to take the win in the overtime period. While history is on the Herons’ side, the edge that Ithaca may have is a win over previously top-ranked Vassar, who William Smith lost to last week. Ithaca proved they could put out the win and their belief may propel them to another win on Friday.



SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26



DI: No. 3 Connecticut at No .17 Liberty | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 3 Connecticut will head south to meet No. 17 Liberty on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. The two Big East Conference teams will battle for first place rights as Connecticut sits at the top of the conference with Liberty in second. Connecticut just suffered a tough overtime loss to No. 15 Syracuse even though the Huskies controlled the game with shots and penalty corners in their favor. That loss was their third of the season. Liberty also comes off a loss to North Carolina. The Flames attempted to make up for the two goals that North Carolina tallied early in the game, but they could not find the equalizer in the second half. Both teams have earned honors this week as Connecticut’s Antonia Tiedtke was selected as the Big East Conference Offensive Player of the Week, while Liberty’s Daniella Rhodes earned Big East Freshman of the Week. Liberty will hope to be the fourth loss on Connecticut’s record, while the Huskies will look to take home another road win on Saturday and remain undefeated in the Big East.



DI: No. 9 Princeton at No. 14 Harvard | 12:00 p.m. ET



Ivy League rivals and top-25 teams No. 9 Princeton and No. 14 Harvard will meet on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Both teams have decorated players on their rosters after last week’s games. The Crimson’s goalkeeper Ellie Shahbo earned Ivy League Defensive Player of the Week for the third time this season following her two shutouts this past weekend. Princeton’s Clara Roth was honored as the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week and Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Offensive Player of the Week in Division I for tallying 12 points last weekend on five goals and two assists against Brown and Boston University. Both teams come off wins over conference and non-conference opponents in their last match-ups. When they met last year, Harvard took the regular season win 3-1, but Princeton got their revenge in the NCAA tournament, winning 2-1. Either team could walk away victorious, leaving the other with their first Ivy League loss following Saturday’s contest.



DII: No. 7 Assumption at No. 9 Southern New Hampshire | 1:00 p.m. ET



Top-10 teams No. 7 Assumption and No. 9 Southern New Hampshire will take a break from conference play to meet on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Manchester, N.H. to test themselves against their rankings. This meeting is tradition, and last year saw a mix of results for both teams. The first meeting in 2018, the season opener, had Southern New Hampshire win. However, the second one in November was won by Assumption. The Greyhounds are coming off a victory when they beat American International 5-0 on Saturday with Deirdre Burchill seeming unstoppable with four goals in the contest. Southern New Hampshire also won in their last game when they defeated New Haven through Meaghan Wile on two unassisted goals. National rankings will be on the line as the two teams meet on Saturday.







DII: No. 3 Millersville at No. 10 Mansfield | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 3 Millersville will compete against No. 10 Mansfield on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET to round out conference play. Millersville dominated the beginning of the season with eight straight wins but have since suffered four losses to conference opponents. This past weekend, they beat Slippery Rock 6-0 then lost to Bloomsburg 1-0 in regulation. Meanwhile, Mansfield beat Slippery Rock in a shootout then fell to No. 3 East Stroudsburg 6-1 later in the weekend. They have remained relatively consistent, losing to either the same team or another top-ranked one. While some conference teams have played each other already this season, this is the first meeting of Millersville and Mansfield. Last year, Millersville shutout Mansfield in both games during the regular season. The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) has seen many twists right before the postseason begins, so both teams will want to secure a win while also earning a spot in the PSAC tournament.



DIII: No. 1 Middlebury at No. 6 Tufts | 11:00 a.m. ET



Undefeated and top-ranked Middlebury will travel to No. 6 Tufts on Saturday for a huge game to watch in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). Even though Tufts has two blemishes on their record, including a conference loss, they have accumulated a five-game winning streak that they will look to extend as they face this familiar foe. Most recently, Tufts beat Connecticut College 8-0 as Gillian Roeca could not be stopped as she notched a hat trick by the beginning of the third quarter. Middlebury’s previous couple of games have been close calls, including their game with Trinity that went into overtime. On Sunday, they beat St. John Fisher by a one-goal margin. Katie George, NESCAC Player of the Week, scored in both contests for Middlebury. Last season saw three meetings between the teams and Middlebury taking each one. The first was in regular season where both teams fought until the bitter end in overtime. The second was in the NESCAC Championship, and the third in the National Championship. Each game was a nail biter, and the next one on Saturday will likely be just the same.







DIII: No. 10 Kean at No. 2 TCNJ | 1:00 p.m. ET



A battle between two New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) teams will take place on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Trenton, N.J. as No. 10 Kean meets No. 2 TCNJ. Both teams are undefeated in conference play so far, but only one will be able to remain without a loss on their NJAC record following Saturday’s game. TCNJ is also completely undefeated this season, defeating top ranked opponents throughout the season. Their most recent win was over No. 8 Rowan where the Lions held off the Owls for the majority of the game until they scored in the final period. It was too late for a comeback, and TCNJ kept their winning streak alive with a goal and an assist by Kayla Peterson who was the NJAC Defensive Player of the Week for the conference and Play Safe Turf & Track/ NFHCA Division III Defensive Player of the Week as well. Kean has only one loss in 2019, however their schedule saw fewer ranked teams. Their last game on Tuesday ended with a score of 4-1 over Ramapo where Rachel Mills and Melissa Way teamed up for three of the goals for the Cougars. TCNJ handled Kean with ease last year, scoring five goals in the contest. The battle of the cats will prove to be a game to watch on Saturday with the success of both teams so far this season.



SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27



DI: No. 7 Michigan at No. 11 Saint Joseph's | 12:00 p.m. ET



No. 7 Michigan and No. 11 Saint Joseph’s will look to improve their overall record with an out-of-conference match-up on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Last week, Michigan downed No. 2 Maryland in a 1-0 game, and they will look to build on that momentum. Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort had the lone goal in the contest, as well as two assists in their last win over Penn State. She and teammate Emma Tamer earned the Big Ten Conference awards this week for their efforts in both games. Tamer was also recognized as the Play Safe Turf & Track/NFHCA Division I Defensive Player of the Week. Saint Joseph’s team also earned awards this week in the Atlantic 10 weekly awards, where Tonya Botherway and Carolina Boxer were named the Offensive Player of the Week and Co-Rookie of the Week, respectively. Saint Joseph’s just defeated Richmond last Sunday, fending off a comeback by the Spiders with a goal from Botherway late in the fourth quarter. The last time these two teams met was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament when Michigan ended Saint Joseph’s season in the first round. Saint Joseph’s will look for revenge and Michigan will look to add another win to their record on Sunday.







DI: Rider at No. 25 Providence | 1:00 p.m. ET



Rider will travel to Rhode Island to take on No. 25 Providence on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Providence has held strong onto their spot in the top-25 by extending their current winning streak to three games. The Friars just beat Merrimack with a score of 5-1 and Olivia Ward tallying two goals. Her teammate Allyson Parker was named Big East Defensive Player of the Week for her contributions in the team’s wins over Quinnipiac and Merrimack last week. Rider defeated Hofstra in their last matchup as Carly Brosious added a goal and an assist for the Broncs. The two teams have not competed since September of 2016. In that game, Providence walked away with the 3-1 win, but both goal scorers have since graduated. With almost identical records, the two teams will look to improve their overall record with a win on Sunday.



DII: Bellarmine at Newberry | 12:00 p.m. ET



Newberry will host another contest on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. ET, but this game will be against Bellarmine and not count toward conference standings. Newberry took both wins last season when the teams met by edging the Knights by one goal in the first match and three goals when they played later in 2018. Newberry also beat the Knights just last week in overtime as Haley Smith found the back of the net for the game winner. Bellarmine could not bounce back from the loss to Newberry and suffered a second one on the weekend as they were defeated by Lindenwood, 4-3. Bellarmine has it in them to even the score this weekend as they hold the series wins against Newberry, but it will take grit and determination to overcome the home team on Sunday.



DIII: Rhodes at Transylvania | 11:00 a.m. ET



Rhodes and Transylvania will compete on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET in Lexington, Ky. to continue to decide Southern Athletic Association (SAA) seeding for postseason play. Rhodes current boasts a four-game winning streak following a series against SAA teams, Sewanee and Concordia. The Lynx have a strong scoring presence led by Hailey Mules with 12 goals. Transylvania has lost three games in a row, the last coming against Randolph-Macon who prevented the Pioneers from scoring on their four shot attempts. Transylvania did hold off many of the threats by Randolph-Macon who scored the majority of their goals in the final quarter of the game. Last season, Rhodes overpowered Transylvania in both meetings by at least nine goals. While Rhodes will look to hold onto their winning streak, Transylvania will hope to end their losing one and turn over a new leaf going into the last weeks of regular season.







DIII: No. 7 Williams at Univ. of New England | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 7 Williams will take on out-of-conference opponent University of New England on Sunday in Biddeford, Maine at 1:00 p.m. ET. Williams has slowly climbed in the Penn Monto/NFHCA Division III National Coaches Poll each week as they continued to increase the wins in their record and ward off any losses. Their recent win over No. 16 Bates saw Williams score early in the first quarter and play strong defense for the rest of the game while pressing hard into their attacking 25. University of New England comes off a 2-0 loss to conference competitor Endicott in close contest when looking at the stats. The two teams have not played each other in recent history, making this game important to setting the tone for meetings to come should they happen to meet in the postseason.



USFHA media release