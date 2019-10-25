



Third-placed Buckingham play host to Holcombe on Sunday, with both sides in need of the points to maintain a top four place in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division.





Currently fourth, Holcombe lost out 4-3 to Surbiton last weekend. But Buckingham were also defeated at Beeston, theirfirst loss of the campaign.



“We didn’t quite play as well as we would’ve liked, especially with the ball,” said Buckingham coach Zak Jones. “If we do that, it makes succeeding very difficult at this level.



“We’re generally pretty pleased with our start, although we have been a little inconsistent in what we have delivered and there are still a number of areas we continue to work on and develop on both sides of the ball.



“Holcombe are a top side and have been one of the most consistent performers over the past three or four years, so we know it will be a big challenge and another very tough encounter.”



Unbeaten Surbiton will be looking to maintain their table-topping form with a trip to the University of Birmingham on Sunday.



Elsewhere, second-placed Hampstead & Westminster have also not lost a league match so far and will want to keep the pressure on Surbiton with a win at Clifton Robinsons.



Loughborough Students may consider themselves unlucky not to have taken something from their narrow 1-0 home loss to high-flying Hampstead last weekend, and they will want to take the points this Sunday when they make the short trip to Beeston.



And in the top flight’s other match Bowdon Hightown are at home against East Grinstead.



In the Investec Women’s Division One North leaders Swansea travel to Leeds on Saturday and to the University of Durham on Sunday as they look to maintain their form, while unbeaten Olton & West Warwicks have a home game against Ben Rhydding on Sunday.



Wimbledon and Reading are both on 100% records so far in the Investec Women’s Division One South – and the two meet on Sunday at Wimbledon. Meanwhile, third-placed Cambridge City go to Canterbury as they look to keep up with the top two.



FIXTURES



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sat, 26 October 2019):



Investec Division 1 North

Leeds v Swansea 16:00



Investec Conference North

Timperley v Wakefield 16:00



Investec Women’s Hockey League (Sun, 27 October 2019):



Investec Premier Division

Buckingham v Holcombe 12:00

Bowdon Hightown v East Grinstead 12:30

Clifton Robinsons v Hampstead & Westminster 13:00

Beeston v Loughborough Students 14:00

Univ of Birmingham v Surbiton 14:30



Investec Division 1 North

Brooklands-Poynton v Stourport 12:00

Olton & West Warwicks v Ben Rhydding 12:00

Univ of Durham v Swansea 12:30

Leicester City v Gloucester City 14:00

Leeds v Belper 14:30



Investec Division 1 South

Slough v Trojans 12:15

Canterbury v Cambridge City 12:45

St Albans v Isca 13:00

Sevenoaks v Harleston Magpies 13:30

Wimbledon v Reading 14:30



Investec Conference East

Ipswich v Southgate 12:00

Bedford v Horsham 13:30

Bromley & Beckenham v Barnes 14:00

Broxbourne v Canterbury 14:30

Chelmsford v Wimbledon 14:30



Investec Conference North

Univ of Nottingham v Beeston 13:00

Sutton Coldfield v Pendle Forest 13:30

Alderley Edge v Cannock 14:00

Doncaster v Fylde 14:00



Investec Conference West

Univ of Birmingham v Surbiton 12:30

Cheltenham v Univ of Bristol 13:00

Team Bath Buccaneers v Oxford University 13:00

Oxford Hawks v Basingstoke 14:00

Clifton Robinsons v Exe 15:00



England Hockey Board Media release