



The New Zealand U21 Women’s team will travel to Canberra to play a Tri-Series against Australia and India at the beginning of December. 18 players have been selected in the squad as they aim to back up the impressive performance from 2018 when the New Zealand side defeated Australia in their series in Napier.





New Zealand U21 Women’s Coach Katie Glynn stated on the series “It is a great opportunity for the girls to be exposed to International Hockey and what a touring environment is like. The key focus for the series is around development. We will be focusing on a couple of key area’s of the game we have identified that we want to improve at this age group, as well as building on areas we believe are our “Kiwi strengths”.



Glynn further commented on the importance for the athletes “We will also be spending a lot of time with the individual athletes to help progress them on their journey as young and up and coming hockey players and looking at ways we can support them with their varying goals and needs. Our preparation for the series will start with creating some training environments around the regions before coming together for a couple of days in Auckland and then heading off to Australia”.



“Australia and India will provide some challenging matches for the group – but it will be a special time for some athletes to put on the black jersey for the first time, we are lucky to have several players who have recently played in the Vantage Black Sticks team, the experience and knowledge that they will bring to the rest of the group”.



The New Zealand team will have an experienced coaching set up with Verity Sharland and Reiner Vellinga being named as the assistant coaches to Katie Glynn, both Sharland and Vellinga have been involved in the New Zealand development set up for a long time and will bring a wealth of experience to the side.



The New Zealand U21 side have been able to name four players who have made their debut for the Vantage Black Sticks Women as well as several others who have been in the National Squad set up over the past few seasons. Being able to bring in this amount of experience will mean the New Zealand team head into the series with an opportunity to produce some outstanding hockey.



New Zealand U21 Women’s Team 2019

Name Position Region Jessie Anderson Midfielder Canterbury Millie Calder Defender Canterbury Kelly Carline Goalkeeper Central Kaitlin Cotter Striker Central Hayley Cox Striker / Midfielder Canterbury Anna Crowley Defender Central Casey Crowley Midfielder / Defender Central Katie Doar Defender Auckland Maddie Doar Midfielder Auckland Kate Ivory Defender North Harbour Amelia Marlow Midfielder / Defender Auckland Saasha Marsters Goalkeeper Canterbury Clodagh McCullough Midfielder / Defender Central Holly Pearson Midfielder / Striker Central Hope Ralph Striker Central Olivia Shannon Striker Central Emily Wium Striker Canterbury Eva Zylstra Midfielder / Defender Midlands

New Zealand U21 Women Staff



Katie Glynn – Head Coach

Verity Sharland – Assisstant Coach

Reiner Vellinga – Assisstant Coach

Robyn Neil – Manager



New Zealand Women Schedule



New Zealand vs Australia – Tuesday 3rd December at 6pm

New Zealand vs India – Wednesday 4th December at 6pm

New Zealand vs Australia – Friday 6th December at 6pm

New Zealand vs India – Saturday 7th December at 2pm



