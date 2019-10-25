By Jugjet Singh





National coach Roelant Oltmans (centre) giving instructions to his players during a training session in the Netherlands yesterday.



A 17-SECOND folly cost the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) more than RM1.7 million over the year.





Malaysia were leading Japan 6-5 in the Jakarta Asian Games final, and the clock showed 17 seconds more to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.



But it was not to be as Japan equalised and went on to win the Asiad gold as well as the Olympic ticket which came with it.



Japan double qualified as hosts and first-time Asian Games champions, while Malaysia have been travelling the globe, as well as hosting the FIH Series Finals, to get back into the Olympics after a 20-year hiatus.



Leaving no stone unturned, MHC have sent the players to Europe for matches against England, Spain and Belgium. Then off to South Korea and Japan for Test matches.



The FIH Series Finals, where Malaysia ended up with silver again, alone cost MHC and their sponsors about RM800,000.



Coach Roelant Oltmans did not come cheap, and has been around for a year.



And now, the team are in the Netherlands training with three coaches - goalkeepers coach Martin Drijver, penalty corner coach Taeke Taekema and strikers coach Michael McCann.



The team will play two matches against Dutch clubs before heading for the Lee Vally Stadium in London on Oct 28 to play do-or-die matches against Britain on Nov 2-3.



