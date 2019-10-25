s2h Team







Ironically, a marquee men’s Olympic hockey qualifier starts as a mismatch by consensus. The Netherlands (World Ranking: No. 3) take the pitch against Pakistan (WR:17) in the first of two legs at the Wagener stadium in Amstelveen on Saturday. The Dutch are twice Olympic champions and three-time World Cup champions. Pakistan, three time Olympic champions, are also record four-time World Cup winners.





After vicissitudes over the years have had their say, the once redoubtable Green Shirts’ chances of making next year’s Tokyo Olympics now draw disdain and despondency, even ridicule.



None more so than from a Pakistani great who reportedly suggested that his country could only win the double-legged encounter if half the Dutch team were to be struck by diarrhoea!



The Dutch players are probably the few in context who appreciate that the world of sport never ceases to produce surprises.



And coach Max Caldas, for one, presumably won’t take anything for granted.



In 2014, his team found itself at the receiving end of a 2-4 scoreline against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy quarterfinal in Bhubaneswar.



But there’s plenty that has happened since then. The Pakistanis have been ravaged by financial debilitation, a lack of international matches at home owing to security concerns and a chronic drop of form intertwining their off-pitch problems.



The travails of the treasury and alleged mismanagement of the sport in the country compelled Pakistan to withdraw from the inaugural FIH Pro League that offered premium ranking points.



It meant the three-time Olympic gold medallists plummeted to a dismally low ranking that set up a meeting with the highly-rated Dutch after the draw in Lausanne, Switzerland, in September.



The spectre of missing out on yet another major event now hangs heavy over the Pakistan camp. The Green Shirts missed a World Cup (The Hague, 2014) and an Olympics (Rio, 2016).



They made the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar by the skin of their teeth but finished lowly 12th after failing to win a single match.



A few months earlier, Pakistan failed to pick up a medal at the Asian Games for the first time ever, finishing fourth after losing to their arch rivals India in Jakarta.



The current European sojourn started disastrously as Pakistan lost two practice games to Germany (1-6 and 2-6) in Moenchengladbach.



Injuries to two players (captain Muhammad Rizwan Senior and Abu Bakar Mahmood) during training and failure to obtain visas for goalkeeper Waqar and Hammaduddin Anjum have compounded woes.



It does appear that barring a sensational coup, the clash with the Netherlands remains one of three men’s qualifiers (seven in all) for which the result is a foregone conclusion.



India (WR: 5) vs Russia (WR: 22) looks to be another.



Germany (WR: 6) vs Austria (WR: 20) may well be a third. Unless one takes a look at the fine print. Austria are the 2018 World Indoor champions after beating – guess who – their adversaries themselves in their own backyard in Berlin.



Still, the Germans playing at home (a privilege for the higher ranked nation) and in a significantly different version of the sport must perform very badly to lose out on a chance to better their imposing record at the Olympics where their four-gold medal tally is second only to India’s eight.



Intriguing battles mark the other match-ups. Spain (WR: 8) vs France (WR: 12) in Valencia, Great Britain (WR: 7) vs Malaysia (WR:11) in London, New Zealand (WR: 9) vs South Korea (WR: 16) in Stratford and Canada (WR: 10) vs Ireland (WR: 13) in Vancouver.



Nations that have already qualified for Tokyo are hosts Japan, European and World Champions Belgium, Pan American winners and defending Olympic champions Argentina, Oceania champions Australia and African champions South Africa.



Japan won the Asian Games gold medal and freed up a qualifying spot.



Continental champions and the hosts qualified directly for the 12-nation event at the Olympics. The remaining spots will be filled by winners of the seven playoffs to be hosted by nations with higher rankings.



The seven pairs of nations in the qualifiers spread across the globe came through via intricate routes that spanned the FIH Pro League, Series Finals and the International Rankings.



The double-legged encounters will see the shootout being applied should teams be level on aggregate. Spain and France kick off the programme in Valencia on Friday.



Canada and Ireland do battle in Vancouver on Saturday, the same day that The Netherlands square up to Pakistan.



Spain play France in the second leg also on Saturday before the other second leg battles on Sunday. The rest of the qualifiers will be played from November 1to 3.



In the women’s qualifiers, Spain play South Korea on Friday. The next day, it’s China vs Belgium, Australia vs Russia and Spain vs Korea (2nd leg).



Other second leg fixtures will be held on Sunday.



The November 1-3 schedule sees India (WR:9) take on USA (WR:13) in Bhubaneswar, Germany (WR:4) vs Italy (WR:17) in Moenchengladbach, Great Britain (WR: 5) vs Chile (WR: 18) in London and Ireland (WR: 17) vs Canada (WR:15) in Dublin.



Japan as hosts, Netherlands (European champions), Argentina (Pan American champions), South Africa (African champions) and New Zealand (Oceania champions) have qualified directly.



Stick2Hockey.com