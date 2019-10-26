

Banbridge and Monkstown are gunning for a quarter-final spot. Pic: Adrian Boehm



While Irish hockey fans will be glued to the Olympic qualifiers in Vancouver on Saturday night online, there are plenty of high quality live games on offer in the afternoon as the men’s Irish Senior Cup and women’s EYHL Division 2 hit the turf.





It is a weekend with plenty of variables for each men’s club to cope with international players abroad while the majority of those involved in the All-Ireland Schoolboys Championships are likely to be rested on welfare grounds.



The marquee game is definitely at Havelock Park where Banbridge host Lisnagarvey early in the competition for the second successive season. Bann will be without Eugene Magee and John McKee while Garvey are shy Jonathan Bell while goalkeeper James Milliken has flown out to Canada at short notice as goalkeeping cover for the Green Machine.



It is one of two all-EYHL contests with Three Rock Rovers facing YMCA in a cup competition for a third time this season. Rovers edged out the Y in the Neville Cup 2-1 before picking up a 4-1 result in the Mills last Sunday.



YM did have their chances in that tie, however, and have plenty to build on but their coach Jason Klinkradt is away in Canada as video analyst for the Irish side. Rovers are shy Ben Walker.



Cookstown against Railway is another interesting one between two of the main contenders in EYHL2. Home advantage was the main divider when they met twice in the 2017/18 season when they were both in the EYHL and so Steelweld Park could be a vital advantage.



Railway, though, did run up a 6-1 win over Dublin North in midweek. Richie Forrest and Adrian Sweeney traded early goals before David McCarthy and Fergal Keaveney’s stroke eked out a 3-1 half-time lead.



Further goals form Forrest, Michael Fulham and Rob Devlin stretched out the lead to earn Railway top spot in Leinster with four wins from four thus far.



Elsewhere, top tier sides hold the favourites tag against regional opposition. Pembroke host Avoca, Monkstown go to Bray without Dave Fitzgerald and Stephen Cole but still should be in the box seat and Clontarf host UCD.



Tarf did cause the students problems last season but UCD have been in immaculate form this season with their strengthened squad and will expect to advance.





Trinity’s Isy Delamer. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Cork C of I are through to the final eight without having to play a single minute. They got a bye through round one and then received a walkover from Mossley who, having beaten Dublin University 4-1 in the first round, decided to withdraw from the competition.



On the women’s side, it is day two of the women’s EYHL2. Trinity make their seasonal entrance in Pool A with a big test against Lurgan. Three comprehensive wins from three in Leinster is their form guide ahead of their encounter with an Ulster side who always challenge in the Premier League.



Corinthian’s busy start to the season continues with an away day at Connacht champions NUIG.



In Pool B, Monkstown are the side making their tournament bow, hosting Greenfields at the ALD Merrion Fleet Arena.



Ards and UCC is the pick of the contests on the agenda, both having won their opening round matches.



Tuesday result



Men’s Leinster Division One: Railway Union 6 (R Forrest 2, D McCarthy, F Keaveney, M Fulham, R Devlin) Dublin North 1 (A Sweeney)



Weekend fixtures



Men’s Irish Senior Cup – Round 2: Banbridge v Lisnagarvey, Havelock Park, 4pm; Bray v Monkstown, Temple Carrig, 2.30pm; Clontarf v UCD, Mount Temple, 1pm; Cookstown v Railway Union, Steelweld Park, 2.45pm; Glenanne v Cork Harlequins, St Andrew’s, 2.30pm; Pembroke Wanderers v Avoca, Serpentine Avenue, 2.30pm; Three Rock Rovers v YMCA, Grange Road, 12.30pm



Cancelled: Cork C of I w/o Mossley scr



Women



EYHL Division 2



Pool A: NUIG v Corinthian, Dangan, 2pm; Trinity v Lurgan, Santry Avenue, 2.30pm



Pool B: Ards v UCC, Londonderry Park, 2.30pm; Monkstown v Greenfields, ALD Merrion Fleet Arena, 2.15pm



The Hook