



This weekend sees the second round of the Irish Senior Cup take centre stage with 7 ties to be completed.





There are two all EYHL pairings with Banbridge hosting Lisnagarvey – both sides missing key players on International duty in Vancouver - and Three Rock Rovers, current holders, welcoming YMCA in a repeat of last weekend’s Leinster Senior Mills Cup tie.



Bray, the only non EYHL or EYHL 2 team left in the draw, host Monkstown and Pembroke Wanderers and Glenanne both welcome EYHL 2 opponents in Avoca, @ Serpentine Ave, and Cork Harlequins @ St. Andrews.



Clontarf, unbeaten in the Leinster Senior League, and UCD, joint leaders of the EYHL, face each other in an intriguing encounter in North Dublin.



Two EYHL 2 sides come face to face in Cookstown as the home team play host to Railway Union guaranteeing at least two EYHL 2 sides will be in the draw for the quarter finals on 7th December.



Cork Church of Ireland, who gained a walkover following the withdrawal of Mossley, are also into the draw for the next round.



Draw for Quarter-finals, to be played on 7th Dec’19, and semi-finals will take place next week.



Irish Hockey Association media release