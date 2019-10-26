Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Men's Irish Senior Cup Round 2

Published on Saturday, 26 October 2019
This weekend sees the second round of the Irish Senior Cup take centre stage with 7 ties to be completed.



There are two all EYHL pairings with Banbridge hosting Lisnagarvey – both sides missing key players on International duty in Vancouver -  and Three Rock Rovers, current holders, welcoming YMCA in a repeat of last weekend’s Leinster Senior Mills Cup tie.

Bray, the only non EYHL or EYHL 2 team left in the draw, host Monkstown and Pembroke Wanderers and Glenanne both welcome EYHL 2 opponents in Avoca, @ Serpentine Ave, and Cork Harlequins @ St. Andrews.

Clontarf, unbeaten in the Leinster Senior League, and UCD, joint leaders of the EYHL, face each other in an intriguing encounter in North Dublin.

Two EYHL 2 sides come face to face in Cookstown as the home team play host to Railway Union guaranteeing at least two EYHL 2 sides will be in the draw for the quarter finals on 7th December.

Cork Church of Ireland, who gained a walkover following the withdrawal of Mossley, are also into the draw for the next round.

Draw for Quarter-finals, to be played on 7th Dec’19, and semi-finals will take place next week.

Irish Hockey Association media release

