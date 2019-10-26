By Jugjet Singh





Goalkeeper S. Kumar will not be celebrating the Festival of Lights with family as he is preparing for the Olympic qualifiers. -- NSTP FILE PIX



GOALKEEPER S. Kumar will not be celebrating Deepavali with his family in Tampin this year as he is currently in the Netherlands with the national team.





However, Kumar believes that playing for the country comes above everything else.



“I do feel sad leaving my family and friends during Deepavali but they understand it’s my ‘job’ to serve the country. And they support me fully.



“This is my eighth time being away from Tampin during Deepavali. I want to make it count by helping the team qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics,” said Kumar, who has earned 321 caps.



For the record, the 39-year-old has never played in the Olympics.



He is currently with the national team in the Netherlands preparing for the Olympic qualifier against Britain in London on Nov 2 and 3.



“This is our last door to the Olympics, and we hope to claim it.”



And his wish for this Festival of Lights?



“I hope my sacrifices with the team for the last 20 years will end with a happy moment in London.”



Malaysia will play Dutch clubs, Gazellen-Combinatie and HC Bloemendaal, today and tomorrow before heading for London on Monday.



Happy Deepavali Kumar! Hope your wish to play in Tokyo comes true.



New Straits Times