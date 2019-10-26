

Hard at work: National hockey team at a training session in Holland under the watchful eye of goal striking expert Michael McCann.



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia hockey team are ready to “warm-up” in cold Holland to show their serious intent to win an Olympic Games ticket.





The team coached by national head coach Roelant Oltmans will get to strut their stuff when they play a friendly match against Holland in Amsterdam today.



They are using the match to prepare for the real test against Britain during the Olympic playoff matches from Nov 2-3 in London.



Over the last few days in Holland, they have been assisted by three experts – Australian striker Michael McCann and two from Holland – penalty corner specialist Taeke Taekema and goalkeeper Martin Drijver.



Malaysia Hockey Confederation (MHC) deputy president Prof Datuk Dr Shamala Subramaniam said the boys would use the friendly match to firm up their game plan. She hoped to see improvement in their scoring abilities.



“The weather is cold there but the boys have been in good spirit ahead of the friendly match, ” said Shamala.



“Our coach and the three with different expertise have been working closely with the players in Holland to fine tune their game.



“The three experts have been with the team before, so they are familiar with the boys and know what are the areas that need to be improved.



“The team are different. They are fired up and determined to win the ticket for the Olympic Games. I’m proud with the show of dedication and focus in their preparation so far, ” she added.



Malaysia hockey last qualified for the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000.



The Star of Malaysia