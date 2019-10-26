By Gemma Karstens-Smith







VANCOUVER — Scott Tupper knows the Canadian men's field hockey team has an opportunity to do something special this weekend.





Winning a two-game aggregate Olympic qualifier against visiting Ireland on Saturday and Sunday would punch the team's ticket to next summer's Tokyo Games.



It would also break a slump that's seen Canada fail to play in back-to-back Olympics since 1984 and '88.



"If we could that, I think it would leave a really good stamp for this sort of mini era of our team," said Tupper, captain of the national squad.



"I think it would be something that could just show all the hard work and dedication that we've had and that we have the ability in general."



The qualifier isn't Canada's first chance to clinch an Olympic spot. The team, ranked No. 10 in the world, could have avoided this weekend's games in West Vancouver by winning gold at the Pan American Games in Peru this summer.



Canada settled for second place, losing 5-2 to fourth-ranked Argentina in the final.



The group had a good game plan in place for that contest, said coach Paul Bundy, but got it wrong for short periods, failing to manage the Argentine attack and getting unlucky with some late injuries.



Since returning home, training has been about looking for ways to address those gaps and improving Canada's overall game instead of trying to prepare for what Ireland may bring, he added.



"I think there's been a big focus on us. It's very easy to get caught up when you know your opposition a long way out to focus on them," Bundy said. "But I think we've really shifted the focus on ourselves and the areas and the gaps that we got wrong at Pan Ams."



Canada's squad has traditionally been known as a defensive crew, despite not being very large physically, Tupper said.



Recently, though, they've been trying to attack more without losing their gritty identity.



"We're not scared to go and try to score some goals. But also always getting good goal tending and really hoping we close the door on our end of the field," Tupper said.



The Irish are known for physical play and a stellar goalkeeper in David Harte.



Previous games against Ireland, ranked No. 13, have been tough, Bundy said.



"The rankings go out the window with these kind of games," the coach said. "It's about who's going to be best on the day."



Bundy will be counting on some of his more experienced players to lead in the qualifiers. Players like Tupper, 32, can set the tone and calm any nerves the younger guys may experience, he said.



"It's fundamental that they play well and they lead from example," Bundy said. "Because as soon as that whistle goes, the coach doesn't have the same impact as those leaders on the field."



Much of the team has been playing together since 2015 and several of the current players saw Olympic action at the Rio Games in 2016 when Canada went 0-4-1.



Tupper also played in Beijing back in 2008. Now he's hungry for yet another shot at field hockey's biggest stage.



"I think experience only drives you to get back," he said. "Once you get a taste of it, you want it more and more. So myself, having been there a couple of times, I desperately want to play a third."



The collective experience should be an advantage heading into another tough test against Ireland, Tupper added.



"We've had a knack over the last few years of doing well in some pretty important matches," he said. "So hopefully we can tap into that a bit again on the weekend."



The men's field hockey team is trying to become the fifth Canadian team to qualify for Tokyo.



Women's water polo, women's softball and men's and women's rugby seven squads already have secured spots.



Airdrie Today