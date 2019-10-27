by Nigel SImon





Fatima’s Kenny Brathwaite, left, challenges Shape’s Sheldon De Lisle for the ball during their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Open Men’s Division clash at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday night. Fatima won 6-3. Nigel Simon



The trio of Mal­colm Bap­tiste, Chris­tain John and Joel Daniel scored two goals each as Paragon spanked Queen’s Park 8-2 to top the T&T Hock­ey Board In­door Cham­pi­onship Boys’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion ahead of the semi­fi­nals at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty, Wood­brook, on Sat­ur­day.





Bap­tiste opened his ac­count in the fifth minute and added a sec­ond in the 14th, while John net­ted in the 12th and 19th and Daniel in the 25th and 27th for Paragon, who end­ed the five-team round-robin phase with ten points, lev­el with Malvern but with a su­pe­ri­or goal dif­fer­ence of plus-38 to their ri­vals’ plus-26.



The duo of Tariq Singh (third) and Daniel Mc Ken­zie (35th) added the oth­ers for Paragon, while Chris­t­ian Mack and Alexan­der Rowe were the scor­ers for Parkites, who end­ed in fourth spot and will have a chance to avenge the lop­sided loss in their semi­fi­nal meet­ing to­day from 12 noon, while Malvern faces Fa­ti­ma in the oth­er se­mi from 2 pm.



Malvern won their fi­nal round-robin match-up against Fa­ti­ma 5-4 with Shawn Phillip (sev­enth, 40th) and Aidan Mar­cano (32nd, 33rd) scor­ing twice. Levi An­der­son al­so found the tar­get for Malvern in the 35th, while Ghard­el El­cock (22nd, 30th), Matthew Per­reira (14th) and Zechari­ah Gowsach (26th) got Fa­ti­ma’s replies.



In the Girls’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion, ti­tle-hold­ers Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias have al­ready ad­vanced to the fi­nals as round-robin win­ners and will face the win­ner of to­day’s lone semi­fi­nal be­tween Paragon and Raiders from 1 pm.



Har­vard Check­ers al­so se­cured their pas­sage to the fi­nal of the Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion af­ter beat­ing Po­lice 2-1 to end with a per­fect 4-0 record and max­i­mum 12 points in the three-team round-robin se­ries.



To­day, Po­lice and Notre Dame will meet in the lone Trin­i­ty Women’s semi­fi­nal from 3 pm with the win­ner to face Har­vard Check­ers in the No­vem­ber 2 fi­nal.



And in the Trin­i­ty Men’s Di­vi­sion, Sel­wyn King’s hat-trick earned Notre Dame a 7-6 win over Carib in clash of per­fect teams.



The Dames fin­ished with a max­i­mum 15 points and will meet the win­ner of last night’s fi­nal round-robin match be­tween Po­lice and Malvern in the semi­fi­nals on Fri­day, while Carib, who got a beaver-trick from Jael St Louis in the loss, meets third-placed Queen’s Park in the oth­er semi­fi­nal.



T&THB In­door Cham­pi­onship re­sults:



Yes­ter­day:



Un­der-19 Boys



Malvern 5 (Shawn Phillip 7th, 40th, Aidan Mar­cano 32nd, 33rd, Levi An­der­son 35th) v Fa­ti­ma 4 (Ghard­el El­cock 22nd, 30th, Matthew Per­reira 14th, Zechari­ah Gowsach 26th)



Paragon 8 (Mal­colm Bap­tiste 5th, 14th, Chris­t­ian John 12th, 19th, Joel Daniel 25th, 27th, Tariq Singh 3rd, Daniel Mc Ken­zie 35th) v QPCC 2 (Chris­t­ian Mack 7th, Alexan­der Rowe 36th)



Trin­i­ty Women



Har­vard Check­ers 2 (Ke­cia Ho­sein 18th, Patrice Pad­more 27th) v Po­lice 1 (Teneil Gar­cia 38th)



Trin­i­ty Men



Notre Dame 7 (Sel­wyn King 8th, 20th, 40th, Nicholas Baldeosingh 9th, Nicholas White­man 29th, 30th, Kei­th De Peza 37th) v Carib 6 (Ran­dell Ram­sam­my 1st, Jael St Louis 13th, 16th, 19th, 26th, Jalani James 23rd)



Mixed Vet­er­ans



QPCC 16 (Reiza Ho­sein 3rd, 9th, 17th, 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 40th, Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 22nd, 29th, 40th, Richard Thomas 20th, 35th, Ryan Cowie 21st, 27th, Rob Wy­att 18th) v Notre Dame 0



Open Women



SC Mag­no­lias 7 (Bri­an­na Govia 16th, 35th, 36th, 38th, Sa­van­nah De Fre­itas 33rd, 38th, Mi­ka El­la-Tang 24th) v Paragon 1 (Kristin Thomp­son 26th)



Fri­day, Oc­to­ber 25:



Trin­i­ty Women



Po­lice 4 (Suzette Pierre 13th, 23rd, Teneil Gar­cia 7th, Shiv­on Hayes 38th) v Notre Dame 0



Open Women:



Ven­tures 5 v Malvern 0 - de­fault



Open Men



Fa­ti­ma 6 (Ghard­el El­cock 16th, 24th, Joshua Olton 23rd, Matthew Newal­lo 25th, 40th, Che Mod­este 38th) v Shape 3 (Eli­jah Ed­wards 26th, Nick Pas­call 34th, Lemus Nep­tune 38th)



Mixed Vet­er­ans



QPCC 11 (Pe­tra Zand­vli­et 15th, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, Rob Wy­att 1st, 4th, 18th, Ryan Cowie 9th, 13th, Richard Thomas 15th, 15th) v De­fence Force 1 (Kesh­en John­son 35th)



