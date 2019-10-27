Paragon spanks Parkites hockey boys
by Nigel SImon
Fatima’s Kenny Brathwaite, left, challenges Shape’s Sheldon De Lisle for the ball during their T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Open Men’s Division clash at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Friday night. Fatima won 6-3. Nigel Simon
The trio of Malcolm Baptiste, Christain John and Joel Daniel scored two goals each as Paragon spanked Queen’s Park 8-2 to top the T&T Hockey Board Indoor Championship Boys’ Under-19 Division ahead of the semifinals at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Woodbrook, on Saturday.
Baptiste opened his account in the fifth minute and added a second in the 14th, while John netted in the 12th and 19th and Daniel in the 25th and 27th for Paragon, who ended the five-team round-robin phase with ten points, level with Malvern but with a superior goal difference of plus-38 to their rivals’ plus-26.
The duo of Tariq Singh (third) and Daniel Mc Kenzie (35th) added the others for Paragon, while Christian Mack and Alexander Rowe were the scorers for Parkites, who ended in fourth spot and will have a chance to avenge the lopsided loss in their semifinal meeting today from 12 noon, while Malvern faces Fatima in the other semi from 2 pm.
Malvern won their final round-robin match-up against Fatima 5-4 with Shawn Phillip (seventh, 40th) and Aidan Marcano (32nd, 33rd) scoring twice. Levi Anderson also found the target for Malvern in the 35th, while Ghardel Elcock (22nd, 30th), Matthew Perreira (14th) and Zechariah Gowsach (26th) got Fatima’s replies.
In the Girls’ Under-19 Division, title-holders Shandy Carib Magnolias have already advanced to the finals as round-robin winners and will face the winner of today’s lone semifinal between Paragon and Raiders from 1 pm.
Harvard Checkers also secured their passage to the final of the Trinity Women’s Division after beating Police 2-1 to end with a perfect 4-0 record and maximum 12 points in the three-team round-robin series.
Today, Police and Notre Dame will meet in the lone Trinity Women’s semifinal from 3 pm with the winner to face Harvard Checkers in the November 2 final.
And in the Trinity Men’s Division, Selwyn King’s hat-trick earned Notre Dame a 7-6 win over Carib in clash of perfect teams.
The Dames finished with a maximum 15 points and will meet the winner of last night’s final round-robin match between Police and Malvern in the semifinals on Friday, while Carib, who got a beaver-trick from Jael St Louis in the loss, meets third-placed Queen’s Park in the other semifinal.
T&THB Indoor Championship results:
Yesterday:
Under-19 Boys
Malvern 5 (Shawn Phillip 7th, 40th, Aidan Marcano 32nd, 33rd, Levi Anderson 35th) v Fatima 4 (Ghardel Elcock 22nd, 30th, Matthew Perreira 14th, Zechariah Gowsach 26th)
Paragon 8 (Malcolm Baptiste 5th, 14th, Christian John 12th, 19th, Joel Daniel 25th, 27th, Tariq Singh 3rd, Daniel Mc Kenzie 35th) v QPCC 2 (Christian Mack 7th, Alexander Rowe 36th)
Trinity Women
Harvard Checkers 2 (Kecia Hosein 18th, Patrice Padmore 27th) v Police 1 (Teneil Garcia 38th)
Trinity Men
Notre Dame 7 (Selwyn King 8th, 20th, 40th, Nicholas Baldeosingh 9th, Nicholas Whiteman 29th, 30th, Keith De Peza 37th) v Carib 6 (Randell Ramsammy 1st, Jael St Louis 13th, 16th, 19th, 26th, Jalani James 23rd)
Mixed Veterans
QPCC 16 (Reiza Hosein 3rd, 9th, 17th, 37th, 38th, 39th, 40th, 40th, Petra Zandvliet 22nd, 29th, 40th, Richard Thomas 20th, 35th, Ryan Cowie 21st, 27th, Rob Wyatt 18th) v Notre Dame 0
Open Women
SC Magnolias 7 (Brianna Govia 16th, 35th, 36th, 38th, Savannah De Freitas 33rd, 38th, Mika Ella-Tang 24th) v Paragon 1 (Kristin Thompson 26th)
Friday, October 25:
Trinity Women
Police 4 (Suzette Pierre 13th, 23rd, Teneil Garcia 7th, Shivon Hayes 38th) v Notre Dame 0
Open Women:
Ventures 5 v Malvern 0 - default
Open Men
Fatima 6 (Ghardel Elcock 16th, 24th, Joshua Olton 23rd, Matthew Newallo 25th, 40th, Che Modeste 38th) v Shape 3 (Elijah Edwards 26th, Nick Pascall 34th, Lemus Neptune 38th)
Mixed Veterans
QPCC 11 (Petra Zandvliet 15th, 22nd, 23rd, 27th, Rob Wyatt 1st, 4th, 18th, Ryan Cowie 9th, 13th, Richard Thomas 15th, 15th) v Defence Force 1 (Keshen Johnson 35th)
The Trinidad Guardian