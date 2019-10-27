





A goal in each half from Ben Boon helped leaders Surbiton maintain their perfect start to the season in the Men’s Hockey League Premier Division with a 3-1 win over Holcombe on Saturday.





Nick Bandurak had given the visitors the lead with a 17th minute field goal, but their lead lasted just two minutes with Boon’s first goal coming on 19 minutes.



Arjan Drayton Chana then gave Surbiton the lead with an open play goal four minutes later, before Boon’s second goal on 51 minutes sealed the win.



Second-placed Old Georgians were 3-1 winners at Brooklands MU, but they had to battle back from behind to take the points.



Andrew Jackson had given the hosts the lead with a 31st minute field goal, before James Tindall scored from penalty corners on 33 and 53 minutes. Andy Bull’s 54th minute penalty stroke ensured the points went home with Old Georgians.



Wimbledon stay third in the table, but put some daylight between them and fourth-placed Hampstead & Westminster by beating them 3-1.



Ronan Harvey-Kelly put Wimbledon into the lead on ten minutes, only for Matt Guise Brown to level for Hampstead & Westminster. But later goals from Ben Arnold and Ed Horler sealed the win for Wimbledon.



Kiran Patel scored two goals in three minutes to help the University of Exeter draw 2-2 at East Grinstead. Luke Emmett and Tijn van Groesen scored the home side’s goals.



Beeston and Reading also drew 2-2, with Chris Proctor scoring both Beeston’s goals and Reading’s coming from Charlie Ellison and Andrew Oxburgh.



Division 1 North



Cardiff & Met kept their 100% record alive with a 4-3 away win over Leeds in Division One North.



Alf Dinnie netted twice for the Welsh side with Ellis Robson and Jack Pritchard also scoring as they had to fight back from 3-2 behind.



The University of Durham leapfrogged their opponents Bowdon into second place with a narrow 2-1 win.



Despite Ben Park’s early goal for the students the scoreboard was all square after Lee Parry levelled for Bowdon in the 50th minute. But Phillip Jansen put Durham back ahead only three minutes later with the final and decisive goal.



Elsewhere, the City of Peterborough beat bottom side Sheffield Hallam 2-1 and Loughborough Students held on to win by the same scoreline against University of Birmingham.



Olton & West Warwicks game against University of Nottingham was postponed.



Division 1 South



Kyle White’s 59th minute goal was the only goal of the game as Teddington went top of the Division One South table with a 1-0 away win at Canterbury.



Sevenoaks and Southgate both scored four goals in their wins to take them within a point of the league leaders Teddington.



Ed Matts scored twice for Sevenoaks in their 4-0 home win over Havant which sees them go second on goal difference.



Jonny Maunder put the game to bed for Southgate in their 4-2 home victory over Fareham despite a late fightback from the visitors.



Oxford Hawks drew 2-2 with Oxted while Team Bath Buccaneers scored three minutes from time to also secure a 2-2 draw with Brighton & Hove.



Conference North



Deeside Ramblers held on against Alderley Edge, taking all three points and maintain their unbeaten record in the Men’s Conference North.



Ali Ghazanfar and brothers Bart and Warwick Ryan-Beswick all found the net for Deeside as they stay inside the top two.



Damian Jarzembowski struck twice in Barford Tigers’ 4-2 home win over Doncaster, while Janak Pachchiger and Sarbpreet Hundal also got on the scoresheet.



Conference East



Chichester capitalised on other results in the Men’s Conference East and went second in the table with a 1-0 win over London Edwardians.



Alex Holton’s 43rd minute field goal was the difference as Chichester climb from fifth to second.



Old Loughtonians scored a last-minute goal to deny Harleston Magpies their first point of the season.



Harleston were on course to take all three points, winning 3-2 with less than 20 minutes remaining but conceded two goals – one in the 70th minute – as they stay bottom of the table.



Conference West



Old Cranleighans were in fine form and stayed top of the table with a 7-1 home victory over Khalsa Leamington.



Matt Murphy had a superb afternoon, scoring a first half hat-trick before adding a fourth in the second half for the victors.



Harborne claimed their first victory of the season with a terrific 7-3 victory over third-paced Ashmoor.



Matt Shuttleworth and Louis Morris both found the net twice for Harborne with their other goals coming from Matthew Lawrence, Michael Baddeley and Jake Litchfield.



England Hockey Board Media release