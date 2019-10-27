Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Ireland take command of Olympic Hockey play-off with Canada

Ireland’s men ran out 5-3 winners in Vancouver on Saturday.


Shane O’Donoghue scored twice for Ireland. Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE IRISH MEN’s hockey team enjoyed a 5-3 victory over Canada in the Olympic Hockey play-off first-leg in Vancouver on Saturday.



The come-from-behind win leaves Ireland in pole position to qualify for Tokyo next year.

Ireland were 2-1 down at half-time but powered to victory as Sean Murray and Shane O’Donoghue both grabbed a brace of goals.

Chris Cargo bagged a goal for Ireland inside nine minutes, but Canada hit the front at the interval after early goals from Gordon Johnston and Keegan Pereira.

O’Donoghue pulled Ireland level but following some good saves from David Fitzgerald, Pereira sent the hosts back in front.

Ireland finished strongest however with Murray responsible for two and O’Donoghue grabbing another to seal the win.

The 42

