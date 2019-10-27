K. Arumugam





Picture courtesy FIH Site



Two disputable penalty corners on the trot put paid to what would have been a famous victory for underdogs Pakistan in what is a crucial phase of their hockey’s history. In the first of two legs of the Olympic qualifier in Amstelveen, the Netherlands (World Ranking: 3), on Saturday, Pakistan (WR:17) split spoils with the hosts only after a last-second goal via a penalty corner.





All the same it was an unbelievable end to a thrilling 60 minutes and if it wasn’t for Van der Weerden’s strike, the scoreline would assumed an even more incredulous dimension.



Who would have believed Pakistan would go into the second leg, at the same venue on Sunday, on level terms after their travails, trials and tribulations in the last year?



Financial woes that compelled the Green Shirts to pull out of the inaugural FIH Pro League cost them valuable ranking points and eventually a meeting with the vaunted Dutch in the knock-out qualifier.



With a severe lack of match practice, Pakistan were mauled by Germany by tennis scores in two warm up matches just days ago.



But for all that, Pakistan played a near flawless, free flowing game which upset the Dutch applecart for most of the encounter.



Undeterred by the vociferous home support, Pakistan the three time Olympic champions, had the Netherlands on the back-foot and were level 2-2 at half-time.



Going into the third quarter, the Dutch appeared laden-footed but profited from an avoidable shove inside the circle that brooked a desperately needed penalty corner.



The Green Shirts had used up their TV referral by then and the ensuing penalty corner helped the Dutch equalize.



The clumsy tackle was antithesis to a clean and positive game and wasting of the referral came into the same category.



Earlier, when Robbert Kemperman tapped in a waist-high ball from close range to make it 3-3, a clean goal by all accounts and impressions, the referral taken by Pakistan to dispute the strike proved costly and perhaps came back to haunt them in the final seconds.



Belying expectation, Pakistan put up a stellar show against their highly rated adversaries till the end of the third quarter.



The Green Shirts were precise and near perfect with the set-piece and scored all four goals from penalty corners.



Going into the final 15 minutes the score read 3-2 to the visitors.



Pakistan took the lead early in the first quarter only to see the home team scoring twice in a minute in the next quarter. Goalkeeper Amjad Ali tripped fast-moving Terrance Pieters on the left of (pic) goalmouth and from the ensuing penalty stroke Mink van der Weerdern placed the ball to the right of the goal to restore parity.



A neat backhander from left side to find the right corner of the goal by Bjorn Kellerman (2-1) promised a Dutch revival but that was not to be.



When a neat cross hit a Dutch leg, Pakistan forced their third penalty corner from which Ghazanfar Ali gently diverted home to make it 2-2.



Observers may agree that the Dutch played an error-prone third quarter, failing to trap some well-directed crosses into the D which showed how much the hosts were rattled if not shocked.



Pakistan took a 3-2 lead in the 38th minute, a just reward for their purposeful thrusts and measured give-and-take game. Captain Rizwan tapped in another penalty corner drag-flick from Mushabar Ali, giving the Dutch, past masters of the art, a lesson or two.



Kemperman calmed the nerves in the stands with a gentle tap but Pakistan continued to exert pressure on both flanks with a neat team game.



Two minutes before the hooter, the lanky Mubhasar Ali did the unimaginable with a drag flick, giving his team a 4-3 lead.



Left-winger and veteran Umar Bhutta did the spadework, stealing the ball in the corner and dragging it close to the baseline before finding a foot of his desperate marker.



But Pakistan could not retain composure in the last 30 seconds and a somewhat harsh decision by umpire Sean Rappart of South Africa awarded the Netherlands a penalty corner which led to Van der Weerden’s rescue act.



The last-gasp strike deprives Pakistan of three points in the first leg and sets up a winner takes all scenario in the second which will go into the shootout if the scores are level.



Still, the Green Shirts showed they have fire in the belly after being written off as no hopers when they reached Amsterdam.



A coveted ticket to Tokyo is now but a step away.



Stick2Hockey.com