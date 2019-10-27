By Shahid Khan



Pakistan sprang a major surprise in the first of their double Olympic qualifiers, as the highly fancied Dutch team relied on a last gasp equaliser to deny them of taking all three points as the match finished 4-4, at the Wagner Stadium in Amsterdam.





Coming into the games on the back of two crushing defeats against Germany (6-1 and 6-2) earlier in the week Green-shirts seemed to be facing a daunting task. However they drew first blood as Mubashar Ali slammed their first penalty corner with fizzling low strike.



Despite being awarded two penalty corners, the hosts went to the first quarter break trailing by a goal.



Pakistan enjoyed greater possession in the 2nd quarter but the Dutch team threatened on counter-attacks and it was no surprise when van der Weerden brought them level in the 21st minute. The visitors in fact took the lead in the next minute when Kelerman scored with a stunning backhand across the face of the goal lifting the spirits of the subdued sizeable home crowd.



5 minutes before half time Greenshirts produced a slick corner drill that saw Ali Ghazanfar diving at the right post to deflect home.



The 17th World ranked Asian side were matching their hosts (FIH world ranked 3), who appeared to be rattled and under pressure from the expectant home crowd just as the Green-shirts coach Khawaja Junaid had hoped in his pre-match comments.



Although the Dutch made a reassured start after half time and went close to taking the lead it was their opponents who one again showed their prowess from penalty corner situations as this time their captain, Mohammad Rizwan slotted home from another gloriously worked penalty-corner routine.



The nervous Dutch crowd greeted Kemperman’s goal with a huge roar and sigh of relief as he finished their move with a tap into the empty net.



3 times Olympic gold medalist, Pakistan took the lead when Mubashar Ali grabbed a brace with another low drag-flick with only 2 minutes remaining of the match.



The final minute saw Holland forcing 2 penalty corner and van der Weerden managed to deny Green-shirts a famous victory with drag-flick conversion inside the left post.



Everything will now depend on the 2nd game to be played on Sunday with the winner booking their place at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Fieldhockey exclusive