

Spain women celebrate securing a berth at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Copyright: Gabi Juan / RFEH



The second day of action in the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers saw four teams book their tickets to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, with Spain's men and women joining the women of Australia and China at next year's global showpiece in Japan.





More information about the day's matches can be found below.



FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers: Day 2 – Saturday 26 October 2019



Changzhou (CHN) - Women: China 2, Belgium 0 [2-1 After Shoot-Out] (Match 2 of 2)

A breathless final five minutes of action at the Wujin Stadium in Changzhou saw China (FIH World Ranking: 10) reel back a 2-0 deficit at the hands of Belgium (WR:12) to bring the aggregate score over two matches to 2-2. Head Coach Huang Yongsheng removed his goalkeeper Li Dongxiao with six minutes left to play and the tactic paid handsomely as the China side won a penalty stroke and followed up immediately with a second goal. Gu Bingfeng and Llang Meiyu were the respective goal-scorers.



Player of the Match, Li, then pulled off some great saves to ensure her team won the shoot-out and progressed to their ninth successive Olympic Games. Belgium, who took a 2-0 lead in the first game and defended staunchly for most of the second game, will be devastated at missing out on an opportunity to return to Olympic action for just a second time in their history (London 2012 was the Red Panthers' only Olympic appearance).



Perth (AUS) - Women: Australia 5, Russia 0 (Match 2 of 2)

Three time gold medallists Australia (WR:2) will be chasing the medals at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 after they put in a devastating first half stint against a beleaguered Russia (WR:19) to emerge 5-0 winners in their second match. The result means the Hockeyroos were 9-2 winners on aggregate. Australia clinically dispatched the lower-ranked team, largely thanks to a five minute patch at the end of the second quarter which brought forth four goals. Goals were scored by Grace Stewart, Mariah Williams, Sophie Taylor Emily Chalker and Kalindi Commerford. Russia for their part will be delighted to have kept a clean sheet in the second half.



Amsterdam (NED) – Men: Netherlands 4, Pakistan 4 (Match 1 of 2)

Pakistan (WR:17) were denied a famous victory over the Netherlands (WR:3) by Dutch penalty corner ace Mink van der Weerden, who scored a dramatic late equaliser as the two teams finished with the score locked at 4-4. In a remarkable contest at the Wagener Stadium, Pakistan silenced the home crowd thanks to an early penalty corner effort from Mubashar Ali before the Dutch hit back though Mink van der Weerden's penalty stroke and a glorious backhand strike from Bjorn Kellerman. However, penalty corner efforts either side of half time from Ghazanfar Ali and Muhammad Rizwan swung the match back in Pakstan's favour at 3-2. Robbert Kemperman pulled the Netherlands level in the fourth quarter before Mubashar Ali scored his second of the game to put Pakistan into a 4-3 lead with just two minutes remaining. Van der Weerden had the last laugh, however, rescuing a point for the hosts with a superb penalty corner drag-flick to set up a winner takes all encounter when the two teams meet again on Sunday.



Valencia (ESP) - Men: Spain 3, France 2 (Match 2 of 2)

Spain's men (WR:8) became the third team of the day to secure Olympic qualification, battling to a 3-2 victory over France (WR:12). Following their thrilling 3-3 draw on Friday, it came as little surprise that the second meeting between the two teams was equally close. France took an early lead thanks to a wonderful individual effort from Gaspard Baumgarten before Miguel Delas and Alvaro Iglesias gave Spain a 2-1 lead. Francois Goyet levelled matters for France in the 39th minute, but it was Xavi Lleonart's penalty stroke a minute later which proved decisive, giving Spain a ticket to Tokyo ahead of a France team that battled every step of the way.



Valencia (ESP) - Women: Spain 2, Korea 0 (Match 2 of 2)

Spain (WR:7) women joined Spain men on their journey to the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 when they beat Korea (WR:11) 2-0, building on the 2-1 victory they posted the previous day. Goals from Begona Garcia and a penalty stroke from Lola Riera sealed the victory for the Red Panthers. Korea had plenty of opportunities to reduce the deficit, winning seven penalty corners. However good goalkeeping from Maria Ruiz kept the Asian team's efforts from registering. The result means Spain will compete in their seventh Olympic Games. For Korea, this will be their first absence from an Olympic Games since 1988.



Vancouver (CAN) – Men: Canada 3 Ireland 5 (Match 1 of 2)

The final game of Day 2 saw Canada (WR:10) taking on Ireland (WR:12), and it was the visiting Europeans who emerged with a 5-3 victory over the host nation. Sean Murray and Shane O'Donoghue scored two goals apiece as Ireland overcame the home favourites, leaving Canada needing a comprehensive victory when the two sides meet again on Sunday if they are to take the Olympic ticket.



How Olympic qualification works: The winners will be determined as follows: teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 point to the loser). If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference. If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner.



FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers – Day 1 Results



Friday 25 October 2019

Perth (AUS) - Women: Australia 4, Russia 2 (Match 1 of 2)

Changzhou (CHN) - Women: China 0, Belgium 2 (Match 1 of 2)

Valencia (ESP) - Men: Spain 3, France 3 (Match 1 of 2)

Valencia (ESP) - Women: Spain 2, Korea 1 (Match 1 of 2)



Saturday 26 October 2019 - Day 2 Results

Changzhou (CHN) - Women: China 2, Belgium 0 (Match 2 of 2)

Perth (AUS) - Women: Australia 5, Russia 0 (Match 2 of 2)

Amsterdam (NED) – Men: Netherlands 4, Pakistan 4 (Match 1 of 2)

Valencia (ESP) - Men: Spain 3, France 2 (Match 2 of 2)

Valencia (ESP) - Women: Spain 2, Korea 0 (Match 2 of 2)

Vancouver (CAN) – Men: Canada 3, Ireland 5 (Match 1 of 2)



Upcoming fixtures



Sunday 27 October 2019 - Day 3

Amsterdam (NED) – Men: Netherlands v Pakistan (Match 2 of 2)

Vancouver (CAN) – Men: Canada v Ireland (Match 2 of 2)



Friday 1 November 2019 - Day 4

Bhubaneswar (IND) – Women: India v USA (Match 1 of 2)

Bhubaneswar (IND) – Men: India v Russia (Match 1 of 2)



Saturday 2 November 2019 - Day 5

Stratford (NZL) – Men: New Zealand v Korea (Match 1 of 2)

Bhubaneswar (IND) – Women: India v USA (Match 2 of 2)

London (ENG) - Women: Great Britain v Chile (Match 1 of 2)

Bhubaneswar (IND) – Men: India v Russia (Match 2 of 2)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Women: Germany v Italy (Match 1 of 2)

London (ENG) - Men: Great Britain v Malaysia (Match 1 of 2)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Men: Germany v Austria (Match 1 of 2)

Dublin (IRL) – Women: Ireland v Canada (Match 1 of 2)



Sunday 3 November 2019 - Day 6

Stratford (NZL) – Men: New Zealand v Korea (Match 2 of 2)

London (ENG) - Women: Great Britain v Chile (Match 2 of 2)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Women: Germany v Italy (Match 2 of 2)

London (ENG) - Men: Great Britain v Malaysia (Match 2 of 2)

Mönchengladbach (GER) – Men: Germany v Austria (Match 2 of 2)

Dublin (IRL) – Women: Ireland v Canada (Match 2 of 2)



