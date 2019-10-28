Kathryn Rajnicek





Freshman back Maria Cambra Soler (9) and junior back Melanie Scibilia (17) run down the field for a pass from a teammate on Oct. 27, 2019. Cambra Soler also came to Kent from Barcelona, Spain. Kaitlyn Finchler



Kent State women’s field hockey team (10-7) lost 4-0 at home against Ohio State University (8-0) on Sunday.





The Flashes’ offense struggled, only taking six total shots. Three were taken by junior back/midfielder Clara Rodriguez Seto.



“Offensively, we had our opportunities and didn’t execute on those,” coach Kyle Desandes-Moyer said. “We knew Ohio State was a strong team and we talked about executing on our offensive chances and we didn’t do that.”



Kent only had three penalty corner opportunities compared to Ohio State’s eight opportunities, one of which resulted in a goal.



“Losing is disappointing but we are always excited to play a strong ranked team like Ohio State and get better before we go into MAC play,” Desandes-Moyer said.



Ohio State’s four goals were scored in the first, second and third period by freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie, sophomore forward Katie Pyle, senior midfielder Esther Clotet Alsina and freshman midfielder Mackenzie Allessie.



“I don’t think we necessarily struggled defensively,” Desandes-Moyer said. “I just think Ohio State executed on their opportunities and our mentality wasn’t strong enough.”



Defensively, the Flashes allowed 18 shots overall and senior goalie Mary Crumlish had seven saves on the afternoon.



“I thought our first two quarters were actually quite strong, we were able to implement our game plan and were able to make some changes on the fly which was good as well,” Desandes-Moyer said. “We need to improve upon our opportunities in the circle and our attacking 25 and just capitalizing when we have them.”



Kent will look to rebound as they close out the regular season and Mid American Conference play on senior day at home on Saturday at noon against Longwood University (7-9).



