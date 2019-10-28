By Nigel Simon



As was ex­pect­ed, Paragon and Malvern ad­vanced to the T&T Hock­ey Board’s In­door Cham­pi­onship Boys’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion fi­nals with com­fort­able wins at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty on Sunday.





In the first semi­fi­nal, Joel Daniel scored six goals to lead round-robin ta­ble-top­pers Paragon to a lop­sided 11-2 whip­ping of Queen’s Park Crick­et Club, one day af­ter beat­ing the same team 8-2 in their fi­nal round-robin match.



Daniel got his goals in the 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd and 39th min­utes while Mal­colm Bap­tiste (13th, 30th) and Tariq Singh (12th, 40th) added two each and Chris­t­ian John the oth­er in the 35th. For the Parkites, Chris­t­ian Mack net­ted both con­so­la­tion items in the 23rd and 36th.



Malvern mean­while got a hat-trick from Aidan Mar­cano in the fourth, 24th and 32nd min­utes in their 6-3 whip­ping of Fa­ti­ma in the sec­ond semi­fi­nal to earn a spot in the ti­tle match on No­vem­ber 3.



The trio of Shawn Phillip (8th), Tariq Chance (36th) and Idi Akii Bua (37th) added one each for Malvern while Fa­ti­ma got a brace from Ghard­el El­cock in the tenth and 23rd min­utes and one from Adam Per­reira (24th).



In the Girls’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion, Paragon won by de­fault from Raiders and will come up against ti­tle-hold­ers Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias, who ad­vanced to the No­vem­ber 3 fi­nal as round-robin win­ners



Notre Dame booked their spot in the Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion with a 4-3 up­set of Po­lice thanks to a brace from the moth­er and daugh­ter com­bi­na­tion of for­mer na­tion­al stand-out Car­ol Wynn-White­man and Nicole White­man.



Wynn-White­man put the Dames ahead in the fifth minute be­fore her daugh­ter Nicole ex­tend­ed the lead to 3-0 with strikes in the eighth and 12th min­utes.



How­ev­er, Po­lice then mount­ed a come­back with She­niece Au­guste scor­ing in the 14th fol­low­ing by a brace from Teneil Gar­cia in the 25th and 28th, on­ly for Wynn-White­man to snatch the win­ner for the Dames in the 34th.



Har­vard Check­ers se­cured their pas­sage to the Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion fi­nal af­ter beat­ing Po­lice 2-1 to end with a per­fect 4-0 record and max­i­mum 12 points in the three-team round-robin se­ries.



But in the Mixed Vet­er­ans, Po­lice made no mis­take against the Dames and stormed to an 11-2 semi­fi­nal tri­umph and will face Queen’s Park in the fi­nal af­ter the lat­ter edged Malvern 3-2 on sud­den-death penal­ties af­ter a 3-3 draw.



Re­sults



Semi­fi­nals:



Un­der-19 Boys



Paragon 11 (Joel Daniel 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd, 39th, Mal­colm Bap­tiste 13th, 30th, Tariq Singh 12th, 40th, Chris­t­ian John 35th) v QPCC 2 (Chris­t­ian Mack 23rd, 36th)

Malvern 6 (Aidan Mar­cano 4th, 24th, 32nd, Shawn Phillip 8th, Tariq Chance 36th, Idi Akii Bua 37th) v Fa­ti­ma 3 (Ghard­el El­cock 10th, 23rd, Adam Per­reira 24th)



Un­der-19 Girls



Paragon 5 vs Raiders 0 - by de­fault



Trin­i­ty Women:



Notre Dame 4 (Car­ol Wynn-White­man 5th, 34th, Nicole White­man 8th, 12th) v Po­lice 3 (She­niece Au­guste 14th, Teneil Gar­cia 25th, 28th)



Mixed Vet­er­ans:



Po­lice 11 (Dwain Quan Chan 2nd, 12th, 36th, 38th, Roger Daniel 3rd, 13th, 20th, Suzette Pierre 13th, 31st, Nicholas Wren 29th, 32nd) v Notre Dame 2 (Sel­wyn King 8th, Gre­go­ry Gar­raway 10th)

Malvern 3 (An­tho­ny Mar­cano 4th, Ce­cile Wren 12th, Dami­an Gor­don 38th) v QPCC 3 (Ryan Cowie 2nd, Richard Thomas 24th, Jer­azeno Bell 39th) - QPCC won 3-2 on sud­den-death penal­ties



Sat­ur­day:



Mixed Vet­er­ans:



Po­lice 7 (Nicholas Wren 5th, 19th, 22nd, 22nd, 26th, Roger Daniel 33rd, Suzette Pierre 35th) v Malvern 5 (Mar­lon Jack­son 8th, 30th, An­drea Jack­son 20th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 36th, Dami­an Gor­don 38th)



Open Men:



QPCC 8 (Aidan De Gannes 2nd, 22nd, 24th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, 33rd, Mahin­der Mali 11th, Dar­ren Cowie 28th, Ar­rielle Bowen 35th) v Fa­ti­ma 2 (Matthew Per­reira 23rd, Ghard­el El­cock 37th)



Trin­i­ty Men:



Po­lice 5 (Nicholas Wren 20th, 39th, Ryan Ram­baran 11th, Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 24th, Vic­tor Fred­er­icks 28th) v Malvern 3 (Idi Akii Bua 3rd, Mar­lon Jack­son 36th, De Vante Stew­art 37th)



Fi­nal Stand­ings



Men’s Open



Teams P W D L F A Pts



1. QPCC 6 4 1 1 34 17 13

2. De­fence Force 6 4 1 1 34 19 13

3. Malvern 6 4 0 2 31 27 12

4. Po­lice 6 3 0 3 40 18 9

5. Paragon 6 3 0 3 24 14 9

6. Fa­ti­ma 6 1 0 5 14 43 3

7. Shape 6 1 0 5 15 54 0



Women’s Open:



1. SC Mag­no­lias 6 5 1 0 29 9 16

2. Malvern 6 3 0 3 15 20 9

3. Ven­tures 6 2 1 3 18 17 7

4. Paragon 6 1 0 5 10 26 3



Trin­i­ty Men:



1. Notre Dame 5 5 0 0 34 17 15

2. Carib 5 4 0 1 30 13 12

3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 26 13 9

4. Po­lice 5 2 0 3 22 27 6

5. Malvern 5 1 0 4 13 26 3

6. Fa­ti­ma 5 0 0 5 4 33 0



Trin­i­ty Women



1. Check­ers 4 4 0 0 18 7 12

2. Po­lice 4 2 0 2 8 9 6

3. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 8 18 0



Mixed Vet­er­ans



1. Po­lice 5 5 0 0 50 12 15

2. Malvern 5 4 0 1 41 15 12

3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 38 13 9

4. Notre Dame 5 2 0 3 25 57 6

5. Fa­ti­ma 5 1 0 4 19 39 3

6. De­fence Force 5 0 0 5 13 46 0



Un­der-19 Girls



1. SC Mag­no­lias 4 3 1 0 12 7 10

2. Paragon 4 2 1 1 17 10 7

3. Raiders 4 0 0 4 7 19 0



Un­der-19 Boys



1. Paragon 4 3 1 0 52 14 10

2. Malvern 4 3 1 0 39 13 10

3. Fa­ti­ma 4 2 0 2 30 15 6

4. QPCC 4 1 0 3 10 21 3

5. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 7 75 0



