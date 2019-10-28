Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Paragon, Malvern set up U-19 decider

Published on Monday, 28 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments

By Nigel Simon

As was ex­pect­ed, Paragon and Malvern ad­vanced to the T&T Hock­ey Board’s In­door Cham­pi­onship Boys’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion fi­nals with com­fort­able wins at the Wood­brook Youth Fa­cil­i­ty on Sunday.



In the first semi­fi­nal, Joel Daniel scored six goals to lead round-robin ta­ble-top­pers Paragon to a lop­sided 11-2 whip­ping of Queen’s Park Crick­et Club, one day af­ter beat­ing the same team 8-2 in their fi­nal round-robin match.

Daniel got his goals in the 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd and 39th min­utes while Mal­colm Bap­tiste (13th, 30th) and Tariq Singh (12th, 40th) added two each and Chris­t­ian John the oth­er in the 35th. For the Parkites, Chris­t­ian Mack net­ted both con­so­la­tion items in the 23rd and 36th.

Malvern mean­while got a hat-trick from Aidan Mar­cano in the fourth, 24th and 32nd min­utes in their 6-3 whip­ping of Fa­ti­ma in the sec­ond semi­fi­nal to earn a spot in the ti­tle match on No­vem­ber 3.

The trio of Shawn Phillip (8th), Tariq Chance (36th) and Idi Akii Bua (37th) added one each for Malvern while Fa­ti­ma got a brace from Ghard­el El­cock in the tenth and 23rd min­utes and one from Adam Per­reira (24th).

In the Girls’ Un­der-19 Di­vi­sion, Paragon won by de­fault from Raiders and will come up against ti­tle-hold­ers Shandy Carib Mag­no­lias, who ad­vanced to the No­vem­ber 3 fi­nal as round-robin win­ners

Notre Dame booked their spot in the Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion with a 4-3 up­set of Po­lice thanks to a brace from the moth­er and daugh­ter com­bi­na­tion of for­mer na­tion­al stand-out Car­ol Wynn-White­man and Nicole White­man.

Wynn-White­man put the Dames ahead in the fifth minute be­fore her daugh­ter Nicole ex­tend­ed the lead to 3-0 with strikes in the eighth and 12th min­utes.

How­ev­er, Po­lice then mount­ed a come­back with She­niece Au­guste scor­ing in the 14th fol­low­ing by a brace from Teneil Gar­cia in the 25th and 28th, on­ly for Wynn-White­man to snatch the win­ner for the Dames in the 34th.

Har­vard Check­ers se­cured their pas­sage to the Trin­i­ty Women’s Di­vi­sion fi­nal af­ter beat­ing Po­lice 2-1 to end with a per­fect 4-0 record and max­i­mum 12 points in the three-team round-robin se­ries.

But in the Mixed Vet­er­ans, Po­lice made no mis­take against the Dames and stormed to an 11-2 semi­fi­nal tri­umph and will face Queen’s Park in the fi­nal af­ter the lat­ter edged Malvern 3-2 on sud­den-death penal­ties af­ter a 3-3 draw.

Re­sults

Semi­fi­nals:

Un­der-19 Boys

Paragon 11 (Joel Daniel 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd, 39th, Mal­colm Bap­tiste 13th, 30th, Tariq Singh 12th, 40th, Chris­t­ian John 35th) v QPCC 2 (Chris­t­ian Mack 23rd, 36th)
Malvern 6 (Aidan Mar­cano 4th, 24th, 32nd, Shawn Phillip 8th, Tariq Chance 36th, Idi Akii Bua 37th) v Fa­ti­ma 3 (Ghard­el El­cock 10th, 23rd, Adam Per­reira 24th)

Un­der-19 Girls

Paragon 5 vs Raiders 0 - by de­fault

Trin­i­ty Women:

Notre Dame 4 (Car­ol Wynn-White­man 5th, 34th, Nicole White­man 8th, 12th) v Po­lice 3 (She­niece Au­guste 14th, Teneil Gar­cia 25th, 28th)

Mixed Vet­er­ans:

Po­lice 11 (Dwain Quan Chan 2nd, 12th, 36th, 38th, Roger Daniel 3rd, 13th, 20th, Suzette Pierre 13th, 31st, Nicholas Wren 29th, 32nd) v Notre Dame 2 (Sel­wyn King 8th, Gre­go­ry Gar­raway 10th)
Malvern 3 (An­tho­ny Mar­cano 4th, Ce­cile Wren 12th, Dami­an Gor­don 38th) v QPCC 3 (Ryan Cowie 2nd, Richard Thomas 24th, Jer­azeno Bell 39th) - QPCC won 3-2 on sud­den-death penal­ties

Sat­ur­day:

Mixed Vet­er­ans:

Po­lice 7 (Nicholas Wren 5th, 19th, 22nd, 22nd, 26th, Roger Daniel 33rd, Suzette Pierre 35th) v Malvern 5 (Mar­lon Jack­son 8th, 30th, An­drea Jack­son 20th, Ko­r­ry Bar­nett 36th, Dami­an Gor­don 38th)

Open Men:

QPCC 8 (Aidan De Gannes 2nd, 22nd, 24th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, 33rd, Mahin­der Mali 11th, Dar­ren Cowie 28th, Ar­rielle Bowen 35th) v Fa­ti­ma 2 (Matthew Per­reira 23rd, Ghard­el El­cock 37th)

Trin­i­ty Men:

Po­lice 5 (Nicholas Wren 20th, 39th, Ryan Ram­baran 11th, Fer­nan­do Beat­rice 24th, Vic­tor Fred­er­icks 28th) v Malvern 3 (Idi Akii Bua 3rd, Mar­lon Jack­son 36th, De Vante Stew­art 37th)

Fi­nal Stand­ings

Men’s Open

Teams P W D L F A Pts

1. QPCC 6 4 1 1 34 17 13
2. De­fence Force 6 4 1 1 34 19 13
3. Malvern 6 4 0 2 31 27 12
4. Po­lice 6 3 0 3 40 18 9
5. Paragon 6 3 0 3 24 14 9
6. Fa­ti­ma 6 1 0 5 14 43 3
7. Shape 6 1 0 5 15 54 0

Women’s Open:

1. SC Mag­no­lias 6 5 1 0 29 9 16
2. Malvern 6 3 0 3 15 20 9
3. Ven­tures 6 2 1 3 18 17 7
4. Paragon 6 1 0 5 10 26 3

Trin­i­ty Men:

1. Notre Dame 5 5 0 0 34 17 15
2. Carib 5 4 0 1 30 13 12
3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 26 13 9
4. Po­lice 5 2 0 3 22 27 6
5. Malvern 5 1 0 4 13 26 3
6. Fa­ti­ma 5 0 0 5 4 33 0

Trin­i­ty Women

1. Check­ers 4 4 0 0 18 7 12
2. Po­lice 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
3. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 8 18 0

Mixed Vet­er­ans

1. Po­lice 5 5 0 0 50 12 15
2. Malvern 5 4 0 1 41 15 12
3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 38 13 9
4. Notre Dame 5 2 0 3 25 57 6
5. Fa­ti­ma 5 1 0 4 19 39 3
6. De­fence Force 5 0 0 5 13 46 0

Un­der-19 Girls

1. SC Mag­no­lias 4 3 1 0 12 7 10
2. Paragon 4 2 1 1 17 10 7
3. Raiders 4 0 0 4 7 19 0

Un­der-19 Boys

1. Paragon 4 3 1 0 52 14 10
2. Malvern 4 3 1 0 39 13 10
3. Fa­ti­ma 4 2 0 2 30 15 6
4. QPCC 4 1 0 3 10 21 3
5. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 7 75 0

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.