Paragon, Malvern set up U-19 decider
By Nigel Simon
As was expected, Paragon and Malvern advanced to the T&T Hockey Board’s Indoor Championship Boys’ Under-19 Division finals with comfortable wins at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on Sunday.
In the first semifinal, Joel Daniel scored six goals to lead round-robin table-toppers Paragon to a lopsided 11-2 whipping of Queen’s Park Cricket Club, one day after beating the same team 8-2 in their final round-robin match.
Daniel got his goals in the 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd and 39th minutes while Malcolm Baptiste (13th, 30th) and Tariq Singh (12th, 40th) added two each and Christian John the other in the 35th. For the Parkites, Christian Mack netted both consolation items in the 23rd and 36th.
Malvern meanwhile got a hat-trick from Aidan Marcano in the fourth, 24th and 32nd minutes in their 6-3 whipping of Fatima in the second semifinal to earn a spot in the title match on November 3.
The trio of Shawn Phillip (8th), Tariq Chance (36th) and Idi Akii Bua (37th) added one each for Malvern while Fatima got a brace from Ghardel Elcock in the tenth and 23rd minutes and one from Adam Perreira (24th).
In the Girls’ Under-19 Division, Paragon won by default from Raiders and will come up against title-holders Shandy Carib Magnolias, who advanced to the November 3 final as round-robin winners
Notre Dame booked their spot in the Trinity Women’s Division with a 4-3 upset of Police thanks to a brace from the mother and daughter combination of former national stand-out Carol Wynn-Whiteman and Nicole Whiteman.
Wynn-Whiteman put the Dames ahead in the fifth minute before her daughter Nicole extended the lead to 3-0 with strikes in the eighth and 12th minutes.
However, Police then mounted a comeback with Sheniece Auguste scoring in the 14th following by a brace from Teneil Garcia in the 25th and 28th, only for Wynn-Whiteman to snatch the winner for the Dames in the 34th.
Harvard Checkers secured their passage to the Trinity Women’s Division final after beating Police 2-1 to end with a perfect 4-0 record and maximum 12 points in the three-team round-robin series.
But in the Mixed Veterans, Police made no mistake against the Dames and stormed to an 11-2 semifinal triumph and will face Queen’s Park in the final after the latter edged Malvern 3-2 on sudden-death penalties after a 3-3 draw.
Results
Semifinals:
Under-19 Boys
Paragon 11 (Joel Daniel 14th, 20th, 25th, 28th, 33rd, 39th, Malcolm Baptiste 13th, 30th, Tariq Singh 12th, 40th, Christian John 35th) v QPCC 2 (Christian Mack 23rd, 36th)
Malvern 6 (Aidan Marcano 4th, 24th, 32nd, Shawn Phillip 8th, Tariq Chance 36th, Idi Akii Bua 37th) v Fatima 3 (Ghardel Elcock 10th, 23rd, Adam Perreira 24th)
Under-19 Girls
Paragon 5 vs Raiders 0 - by default
Trinity Women:
Notre Dame 4 (Carol Wynn-Whiteman 5th, 34th, Nicole Whiteman 8th, 12th) v Police 3 (Sheniece Auguste 14th, Teneil Garcia 25th, 28th)
Mixed Veterans:
Police 11 (Dwain Quan Chan 2nd, 12th, 36th, 38th, Roger Daniel 3rd, 13th, 20th, Suzette Pierre 13th, 31st, Nicholas Wren 29th, 32nd) v Notre Dame 2 (Selwyn King 8th, Gregory Garraway 10th)
Malvern 3 (Anthony Marcano 4th, Cecile Wren 12th, Damian Gordon 38th) v QPCC 3 (Ryan Cowie 2nd, Richard Thomas 24th, Jerazeno Bell 39th) - QPCC won 3-2 on sudden-death penalties
Saturday:
Mixed Veterans:
Police 7 (Nicholas Wren 5th, 19th, 22nd, 22nd, 26th, Roger Daniel 33rd, Suzette Pierre 35th) v Malvern 5 (Marlon Jackson 8th, 30th, Andrea Jackson 20th, Korry Barnett 36th, Damian Gordon 38th)
Open Men:
QPCC 8 (Aidan De Gannes 2nd, 22nd, 24th, Shawn Lee Quay 18th, 33rd, Mahinder Mali 11th, Darren Cowie 28th, Arrielle Bowen 35th) v Fatima 2 (Matthew Perreira 23rd, Ghardel Elcock 37th)
Trinity Men:
Police 5 (Nicholas Wren 20th, 39th, Ryan Rambaran 11th, Fernando Beatrice 24th, Victor Fredericks 28th) v Malvern 3 (Idi Akii Bua 3rd, Marlon Jackson 36th, De Vante Stewart 37th)
Final Standings
Men’s Open
Teams P W D L F A Pts
1. QPCC 6 4 1 1 34 17 13
2. Defence Force 6 4 1 1 34 19 13
3. Malvern 6 4 0 2 31 27 12
4. Police 6 3 0 3 40 18 9
5. Paragon 6 3 0 3 24 14 9
6. Fatima 6 1 0 5 14 43 3
7. Shape 6 1 0 5 15 54 0
Women’s Open:
1. SC Magnolias 6 5 1 0 29 9 16
2. Malvern 6 3 0 3 15 20 9
3. Ventures 6 2 1 3 18 17 7
4. Paragon 6 1 0 5 10 26 3
Trinity Men:
1. Notre Dame 5 5 0 0 34 17 15
2. Carib 5 4 0 1 30 13 12
3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 26 13 9
4. Police 5 2 0 3 22 27 6
5. Malvern 5 1 0 4 13 26 3
6. Fatima 5 0 0 5 4 33 0
Trinity Women
1. Checkers 4 4 0 0 18 7 12
2. Police 4 2 0 2 8 9 6
3. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 8 18 0
Mixed Veterans
1. Police 5 5 0 0 50 12 15
2. Malvern 5 4 0 1 41 15 12
3. QPCC 5 3 0 2 38 13 9
4. Notre Dame 5 2 0 3 25 57 6
5. Fatima 5 1 0 4 19 39 3
6. Defence Force 5 0 0 5 13 46 0
Under-19 Girls
1. SC Magnolias 4 3 1 0 12 7 10
2. Paragon 4 2 1 1 17 10 7
3. Raiders 4 0 0 4 7 19 0
Under-19 Boys
1. Paragon 4 3 1 0 52 14 10
2. Malvern 4 3 1 0 39 13 10
3. Fatima 4 2 0 2 30 15 6
4. QPCC 4 1 0 3 10 21 3
5. Notre Dame 4 0 0 4 7 75 0
The Trinidad Guardian