Spartans silence Scorpions in varsity derby

Published on Monday, 28 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 44
By Elizabeth Mburugu


USIU's Rhoda Kuira clearing ball during Astro Turf tourney match against Telkom at Sikh Union Club. Telkom beat USIU A 2-1 in the final period. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

United States International University of Africa (USIU-A) Spartans yesterday edged rivals Strathmore University Scorpions 2-0 in a Kenya Hockey Union Women’s Premier League match at City Park.



Rachel Wangui and Veronica Williams were on target to see Spartans crown a successful weekend out with double victory.

On Saturday, they defeated Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) by the same margin.

The victory saw USIU-A equal champions and current league leaders Telkom on 26 points assuring them of a top-two finish.

An elated USIU-A coach Willis Okeyo said they will be looking to end the season on high.

“The girls played well and our game plan was also effective in both matches. Our aim was for a top two finish and I’m glad we have achieved our objective. We also want to play well in our remaining games and improve our points tally,” Okeyo said.

His Strathmore equal Meshack Senge was a disappointed man saying his players were not courageous enough.

“We did not take our chances but our opponents made good use of theirs well and that made the difference between winning and losing. Our hopes of a good finish have crashed because third place is the best we can achieve now.”

Spartans will take on Telkom and Kenyatta University Titans next

