By AGNES MAKHANDIA





USIU-A's Florence Karanja (left) vie for the ball with Mariam Suleiman of Strathmore University during their Hockey Premier League match at City Park Stadium, Nairobi on October 27, 2019. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP



United States International University-Africa (USIU-A) Spartans Sunday beat Strathmore University's Scorpions 2-0 to move second on the Kenya Hockey Union Premier League standings.





Two goals in either half from Rachel Wangui and Veronica Williams were enough to sink their fellow students and take their tally to 26 points, level with leaders Blazers (formerly Telkom) but with an inferior goal difference.



USIU-A coach Willis Okeyo was happy after securing second place.



"I’m extremely proud of our performance. We have collected six points this weekend and generally we have closed the gap on Blazers. We have two matches left against Kenyatta University and Blazers but at least we will be among the top two when the league comes to an end," said Okeyo.



Strathmore coach Meshack Senge conceded USIU were the better team.



"The top two finish is beyond us. The girls just didn’t turn up. They looked comfortable and were not aggressive, USIU A wanted the win more and they got it. The players seem to ride on the name and previous performance but sadly history doesn’t count," lamented Senge.



