

Cookstown’s Stu Smyth lays on a pass beyond two Railway defenders. Pic: Alan Donnelly



High-flying UCD and Lisngarvey both produced monumental three-goal turnarounds to take up their places in the last eight of the men’s Irish Senior Cup on a day of high drama.





For the students, they almost succumbed to an almighty shock to Clontarf, needing a last second Guy Sarratt penalty corner goal to earn a shoot-out chance which they eventually prevailed in 7-6.



The Bulls ran riot in the first quarter with Jack Sheahan and John Mullins scoring to make it 2-0, the former a tidy bottom corner finish following a counter-attack, the latter a reverse-stick strike from top D.



A Mullins stroke built a three-goal start by half-time with the cards already beginning to flow. Both sides saw plenty of plenty of cards but Andrew Meates gave UCD a lifeline in the third quarter.



They still had a mountain to climb but Gauthier Beirnaert reeled in another with 15 minutes left on the clock. Tarf keeper David Lawless did wonders to keep it that way and UCD’s chances were hampered further when Conor Empey received a red card in the last five minutes – a second yellow, the first for dissent, the latter for deliberately knocking the ball away.



In the aftermath, coach Michael Styles was also shown a red for foul and abusive language but his side plugged away to win a corner which Sarratt nailed.



In the shoot-out, Tarf led 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 with John Mullins scoring his own effort as well as netting two strokes following goalkeeper fouls. UCD again found a riposte with a final round save and Andrew Keane sent the tie to sudden death.



Into the fourth round of that, Keane won a stroke which David Nolan converted and Clontarf were denied, putting the students through.



At Havelock Park, Garvey stormed back from 2-0 down to beat Banbridge in the Irish Senior Cup for the second successive season. Bann had raced into that lead by the 11th minute when Owen Magee opened the scoring and Josh Moffett followed up from a great ball by Jamie Wright.



They had the best of the first half against a Garvey side who were without goalkeeper James Milliken due to his late call-up to the Irish panel in Vancouver. In his absence, James Ritchie did well between the posts – the former Wallace HS man returned to the club from South Antrim this summer.



The Hillsborough side, though, went up through the gears in the second half and had one back in the 46th minute courtesy of a James Lorimer corner.



Three minutes later, Andy Williamson continued his hot streak in front of goal to level it at 2-2. And the winner came with seven minutes to go with Ben Nelson popping up with the vital touch.



Cookstown, meanwhile, had their biggest test of the season so far with the visit of Railway Union to Steelweld Park and were good value for their 3-1 win.



“We came out of the blocks quick today and put a lot of what we’ve been working on at training into practice,” said Solo Fuels MVP Ryan Millar.



“Railway gave us a really good game, but we were disciplined, we knew what we were doing, and it paid off. It was a very good win.”



Paul Watt got the first goal from open play in the second quarter before Callum Anderson extended the Reds’ lead to 2-0 before half time.



Stuart Smyth completed the Cookstown scoring with a well-taken penalty corner before Railway hit back with a goal by Michael Fulham.



Alan Sothern struck four times for Pembroke in their 7-4 win over Avoca. The free-scoring Blackrock side have now netted 13 times in three games but somehow contrived to lose all of them.



Three Rock Rovers were too strong for YMCA as three goals in a nine-minute spell in the third quarter earned them a 3-0 victory. The Y had a couple of corners in the opening quarter but could not capitalise and began to be penned deep into their own half.



Harry Morris unlocked the door for the opening goal when he beat a number of players on the left baseline and while Jakim Bernsden blocked his shot, Ross Canning rolled in the rebound.



Jody Hosking’s corner slap made it 2-0 soon after and James Walker’s vicious shot into the top corner made it 3-0 in the 49th minute.



For YM, Will Powderly lined out in the side, making it 25 consecutive seasons that he has played in the Irish Senior Cup.



Glenanne were comfortable 6-1 winners over Cork Harlequins. It was 4-0 at half-time to leave the Farmers Cross side too much to do with their sole response coming when Julian Dale fired the ball to the back post for John Whyte to tap in. Stu Ronan netted twice with Brad Venter, Stephen Brownlow, Shannon Boucher and Gavin Gibney on the mark.



Monkstown eased to a 7-0 win over Bray with Rory Nichols and Andrew Sykes scoring two goals each. Cork C of I, meanwhile, were handed a walkover by Mossley.



Men’s Irish Senior Cup – Round 2: Banbridge 2 (O Magee, J Moffett) Lisnagarvey 3 (J Lorimer, A Williamson, B Nelson); Bray 0 Monkstown 7 (R Nichols 2, A Sykes 2, S Hohn, M Gibbons, R Quirke); Clontarf 3 (J Mullins 2, J Sheahan) UCD 3 (A Meates, G Beirnaert, G Sarratt), UCD win shoot-out 7-6; Cookstown 3 (P Watt, C Anderson, S Smyth) Railway Union 1 (M Fulham); Glenanne 6 (S Ronan 2, B Venter, S Brownlow, G Gibney, S Boucher) Cork Harlequins 1 (J Whyte); Pembroke 7 (A Sothern 4, J Ryan 2, J Lyner) Avoca 4 (R Couse 2, R Nolan, C Funge); Three Rock Rovers 3 (R Canning, J Hosking, J Walker) YMCA 0; Cork C of I w/o Mossley scr



