

Hampstead's Joie Leigh strikes to score the opening goal of the contest. Credit Peter Smith



A last-minute goal saw Clifton Robinsons take a 5-4 win over Hampstead & Westminster in the Investec Women’s Hockey League Premier Division on Sunday.





The victory lifted Clifton to fifth, but saw Hampstead suffer their first defeat of the season. Although they remain second, they are now five points adrift of leaders Surbiton.



Grace Balsdon gave Hampstead & Westminster the lead with penalty corner goals on 13 and 18 minutes. Phoebe Richards hit back for Clifton Robinsons six but Joanna Leigh restored the visitor’s two goal cushion.



Clifton’s Olivia Hopkisson and Kathryn Lane both scored to level the game at 3-3.



Amy Askew put Hampstead ahead with ten minutes to play but two goals from Claire Thomas including a last minute penalty stroke gave Clifton the win.



Surbiton made it seven out of seven with a 3-1 win at the University of Birmingham. Holly Munro, Erica Sanders and Eloise Stenner scored for the visitors, while Catherine Ledesma scored a consolation goal in the last minute for the hosts.



Holcombe boosted their play-off hopes with a 3-2 victory at rivals Buckingham. Goals from Isabella Davison, Candice Manuel and Heather McEwan proved enough to take the win, with Buckingham’s goals coming from Kitty Higgins and Abbie Brant.



Goals from Lydia Macdonnell, Sophie Bray and Cathy Nicholson helped East Grinstead to a 3-0 win at Bowdon Hightown, while Maria Andrews scored the only goal of the game as Loughborough Students won 1-0 at Beeston.



Investec Division 1 North



A hat-trick from Olympic medallist Sally Walton helped Olton & West Warwicks to a 4-1 victory over Ben Rhydding in the Investec Women’s Division One North, leaving them as the only unbeaten team in the table.



Sade Gerald scored Olton’s other goal, while Tanisha Janzen was the Ben Rhydding scorer.



Swansea are still top having played two games more than most other teams. They were 2-0 winners at Leeds on Saturday, but lost out 1-0 to the University of Durham on Sunday.



Elsewhere, Leicester City are second after a 2-1 win over Gloucester City. Katie Long and Olive Hepi scored for the Midlands side, while Suzie Carter was Gloucester’s scorer.



Brooklands-Poynton were 3-0 winners over Stourport, while Belper won 1-0 at Leeds on Sunday.



Investec Division 1 South



Wimbledon stayed top of the Investec Division 1 South thanks to a 1-0 victory over second placed Reading.



The sides came into the game level on points having won all four of their opening fixtures but Olivia Chilton’s 56th minute strike from open play was the decisive factor in Wimbledon going three points clear at the top of the table.



Isca’s Juliette Weller scored five minutes from full-time to record their second victory of the season and distance themselves from their opponents and bottom of the league St Albans.



Elsewhere, Cambridge City stayed third with a point at Canterbury which finished 1-1, Sevenoaks beat Harlston Magpies 1-0 and Slough moved fourth with a 2-1 win against Trojans.



Investec Conference North



The University of Nottingham remain top of the table on goal difference as they narrowly won 2-1 at home against Beeston 2nds in the Investec Conference North on Sunday.



Beeston took the lead in the 27th when Helen Jelley netted from a penalty corner.



Jordan Homann equalised for the home side shortly after the break before Lily Wolstenholme found the winner in the 62nd minute.



Timperley kept the pressure on at the top of the table as they won 2-0 at home against Wakefield with goals from Leonnie Molloy and Chloe Tyler.



Investec Conference East



Wimbledon remain three points clear at the top of the Investec Conference East table after winning 3-0 at Chelmsford on Sunday.



Sam Smith gave the away side the lead from a penalty corner in the 26th minute before Tamsyn Naylor added a second half brace to ensure all three points went back to London.



Elsewhere, Southgate ensured they remain in touching distance at the top of the table after winning 3-0 at Ipswich.



Harriette Wilcock sealed the win early in the second half after first half goals from Katie Hopkisson and Emily Ruffell-Hazell.



Investec Conference West



Josephine Nash’s goal on the stroke of half time proved enough for the University of Birmingham 2nds to beat Surbiton 2nds 1-0 in the Investec Conference West, securing their first win of the season and inflicting Surbiton’s first loss.



Elsewhere Emily Hobbs scored twice and Charlotte Roberts added another as Cheltenham won 3-0 against the University of Bristol.



Dayzee Moss scored twice and Flora Fletcher once as Clifton Robinsons second team won 3-2 over Exe.



England Hockey Board Media release