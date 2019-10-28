



HC Melbourne’s Women’s team sewed up top spot while the other wins for the round went to Perth Thundersticks and Adelaide Fire in another dramatic weekend of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.





The penultimate round of the season featured amazing comebacks, clinical displays and some interesting results that ended the finals aspirations of some teams and locked in others campaigns.





(AAP Image/Kelly Barnes)



A superb team performance ensured Adelaide Fire will play finals courtesy of a clinical 4-0 win over Canberra Chill in Adelaide. All of the Fire’s four goals came from different sources to outline their range of attacking threats come finals time, with Emma de Broughe, Gabi Nance, Hattie Shand and Miki Spano, who scored her sixth goal of the season, getting on the score sheet.



The Chill, who needed to win to lock in their finals berth as they have the bye in the final round, will now have to rely on the winless Tassie Tigers causing a major upset over Perth Thundersticks to hold onto fourth spot.





(AAP Image/Gary Day)



The Perth Thundersticks kept their finals hopes alive and ended any hopes of the NSW Pride featuring at the business end of the season with a 2-0 victory in Perth. The damage was done in the first quarter, Agueda Moroni and Karri Somerville both finding the back of the goal to leave them two points behind Canberra Chill and now needing to beat bottom placed Tassie Tigers to qualify.





(AAP Image/Leigh Winburn)



In Sunday’s game, HC Melbourne kept their perfect record in tact with a 5-2 win over the Tassie Tigers in Hobart. The win guarantees HC Melbourne top spot and a home semi final regardless of their result against the Adelaide Fire in the final round.



Hannah Gravenall and Madi Ratcliffe both scored a brace, while Molly Haas gave Tassie’s home fans something to cheer about with a consolation double in the last quarter.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 6 Results



Women’s Competition



Adelaide Fire 4 (de Broughe 6’, Spano 23’, Nance 46’, Shand 60’)

Canberra Chill 0



Saturday 26 October 2019

State Hockey Centre (SA)



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 7.Emma de Broughe, 8.Holly Evans (c), 9.Rachel McCann, 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 24.Leah Butt, 25.Kate Denning, 28.Amy Hammond (GK)



Canberra Chill Women’s team: 1.Mikayla Evans, 7.Naomi Evans (c), 9.Sassie Economos, 10.Rebecca Lee, 11.Sophie Gaughan, 12.Aleisha Price, 14.Emily Robson, 16.Shihori Oikawa, 18.Olivia Martin, 19.Anna Flanagan, 22.Taylor Thomson, 25.Tina Taseska, 27.Meredith Bone, 31.Sakiyo Asano (GK)



Perth Thundersticks 2 (Moroni 10’, Somerville 12’)

NSW Pride 0



Saturday 26 October 2019

Perth Hockey Stadium at Curtin University (WA)



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley (c), 6.Jacqui Day, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 11.Rachel Frusher, 14.Roos Broek, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 21.Jade Vanderzwan, 22.Jolie Sertorio, 29.Agueda Moroni, 30.Chloe Pendlebury



NSW Pride Women’s team: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 2.Sarah Johnston, 10.Greta Hayes, 11.Emma Scriven, 19.Morgan Blamey, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner (c), 23.Abby Wilson, 25.Lexie Pickering, 27.Renae Robinson, 29.Courtney Schonell, 31.Emma Spinks, 32.Grace Young



Tassie Tigers 2 (Haas 51’/51’)

HC Melbourne 5 (Gravenall 7’/7’, Desmet 33’, Ratcliffe 55’/60’)



Sunday 27 October 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence (c), 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 7.Madeleine Hinton, 8.Holly Bonde (GK), 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 21.Lauren Canning



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 2.Aisling Utri, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 6.Claire Messent (c), 7.Kary Chau, 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 10.Laura Desmet, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 30.Nikki Bosman (GK)



