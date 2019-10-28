

Netherlands' Bjorn Kellerman (Centre) celebrates with his teammates after scoring the opening goal against Pakistan in the FIH Olympic Qualifiers.



The Netherlands came up with a stunning response to Saturday's 4-4 draw against Pakistan, as it handed the Green Shirts a 6-1 mauling in the second-leg to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday.





Dragflicker Mink van der Weerden (17', 29') hit a brace, while Bjorn Kellerman (9'), Terrance Pieters (39') and Jip Janssen (43') added to the scoreline to take the aggregate to 10-5. Rizwan Ali grabbed a consolation for the opposition in the 53rd minute as Pakistan failed to qualify for the Olympics for the second time in a row.



The Dutch, who looked hurt from conceding four goals the previous day, pinned Pakistan in its defensive circle and denied the Green Shirts any sort of space. The world no 3 went 1-0 up in the 9th minute, when Bjorn Kellerman burst into the circle and finished at the far post with a powerful reverse-hit.



In the 22nd minute, Dutch captain Billy Baker stole possession on the left side and put Mirco Pruijser through to the goal who applied a neat finish to double his side's lead.



All the optimism Pakistan showed in the first-leg quickly evaporated when captain Muhammad Rizwan gave away a penalty stroke with a brash tackle on Thierry Brinkman in the 17th minute. Mink van der Weerden converted from the spot and then made it 4-0 in the 29th minute when he found the bottom-right corner from a penalty corner.



Pakistan's misery was compounded when rookie forward Terrance Pieters unleashed a fierce strike into the top right corner to make it 5-0 in the 39th minute. Netherlands took its foot off the gas in the third quarter as Pakistan managed a spell of possession of its own. In the 43rd minute, Jip Janssen scored from a penalty corner as the goals aggregate read 10-4.



Pakistan found some rhythm in the final quarter and won three penalty corners. In the 53rd minute, Rizwan Ali found the bottom right corner with his dragflick, but it was too late for the three-time Olympic champion.



