By AGNES MAKHANDIA





USIU-Africa's Veronica Williams (right) vies for the ball with Diana Awino of Strathmore during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match at City Park in Nairobi on October 27, 2019.



Butali Sugar Warriors remained on course to retain the men’s Kenya Hockey Union Premier League title after a resounding 4-0 win against Sailors at City Park Stadium at the weekend.





The team only needs two wins in their remaining four fixtures to keep the crown. The matches are against Western Jaguars, Wazalendo, Greensharks and relegation candidates Parklands.



Amos Barkibir, Francis Kariuki, Moses Ademba and Derrick Kuloba were on target to help Butali maintain their unbeaten run and extend their lead on the standings with 36 points from 14 matches.



Although Wazalendo and Sharks were not in action last weekend, they remain in second and third places, respectively. Wazalendo have garnered 29 points and Sharks 23 points from 14 matches.



Butali coach Dennis Owaka is optimistic that the team is on track to defend the title.



However, having pulled out of the forthcoming Africa Club Championship set for Egypt Owaka said the team cannot gauge its ability internationally.



“We recruited heavily this season specifically for the club championship. As much as the league title is ours to lose, it’s sad that we won’t feature in the club championship which was our main target but we will see what happens in future,” said Owaka.



Elsewhere, Parklands are staring at relegation after losing to United States International University of Africa 2-1. The team is at the bottom of the standings.



