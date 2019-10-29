Marcanos, Browne on target in England
by Nigel Simon
Former T&T captain, England-based Kwandwane Browne and national senior team duo, Marcano brothers Tariq and Teague, were all among the goals in the England Hockey League on the weekend.
Lining up for defending Investec Men’s Premier Division champions Hampstead & Westminster, Browne, the 400-plus capped ex-T&T international and England assistant men’s hockey team coach, was on target for his team in their 4-3 win over Reading.
It was the fourth win in five matches for Hampstead & Westminster, who then fell 1-3 to Wimbledon with Browne not among the roster to stay on 12 points.
In the Men’s Hockey League Conference East, both Tariq Marcano and younger sibling Teague were among the goals in St Alban’s 5-1 defeat of Old Loughtonians at Roding Sports Centre.
Dave Williams put St Albans on the road to victory in the fifth minute and added another in the 18th while Matthew Davey made it 3-0 in the 27th.
The younger of the Marcanos, Teague, widened the lead to 4-0 in the 36th before Maciej Janiszewski pulled a goal back for Old Loughtonians in the 64th.
But St Albans, coached by former T&T player Dillet Gilkes, was not done offensively and Tariq Marcano added a fifth item in the 70th to complete the drubbing. The win was the third win for St Albans in four matches to put them joint third on the table with Chicester on nine points, three behind leaders Wapping while Spencer is second with ten points.
And on Saturday, Tariq Marcano was on target again in St Albans’ 2-2 draw with Spencer.
