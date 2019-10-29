by Nigel Simon



For­mer T&T cap­tain, Eng­land-based Kwand­wane Browne and na­tion­al se­nior team duo, Mar­cano broth­ers Tariq and Teague, were all among the goals in the Eng­land Hock­ey League on the week­end.





Lin­ing up for de­fend­ing In­vestec Men’s Pre­mier Di­vi­sion cham­pi­ons Hamp­stead & West­min­ster, Browne, the 400-plus capped ex-T&T in­ter­na­tion­al and Eng­land as­sis­tant men’s hock­ey team coach, was on tar­get for his team in their 4-3 win over Read­ing.



It was the fourth win in five match­es for Hamp­stead & West­min­ster, who then fell 1-3 to Wim­ble­don with Browne not among the ros­ter to stay on 12 points.



In the Men’s Hock­ey League Con­fer­ence East, both Tariq Mar­cano and younger sib­ling Teague were among the goals in St Al­ban’s 5-1 de­feat of Old Loughto­ni­ans at Rod­ing Sports Cen­tre.



Dave Williams put St Al­bans on the road to vic­to­ry in the fifth minute and added an­oth­er in the 18th while Matthew Dav­ey made it 3-0 in the 27th.



The younger of the Mar­canos, Teague, widened the lead to 4-0 in the 36th be­fore Ma­ciej Janiszews­ki pulled a goal back for Old Loughto­ni­ans in the 64th.



But St Al­bans, coached by for­mer T&T play­er Dil­let Gilkes, was not done of­fen­sive­ly and Tariq Mar­cano added a fifth item in the 70th to com­plete the drub­bing. The win was the third win for St Al­bans in four match­es to put them joint third on the ta­ble with Chices­ter on nine points, three be­hind lead­ers Wap­ping while Spencer is sec­ond with ten points.



And on Sat­ur­day, Tariq Mar­cano was on tar­get again in St Al­bans’ 2-2 draw with Spencer.



