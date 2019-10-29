Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Marcanos, Browne on target in England

Published on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments

by Nigel Simon

For­mer T&T cap­tain, Eng­land-based Kwand­wane Browne and na­tion­al se­nior team duo, Mar­cano broth­ers Tariq and Teague, were all among the goals in the Eng­land Hock­ey League on the week­end.



Lin­ing up for de­fend­ing In­vestec Men’s Pre­mier Di­vi­sion cham­pi­ons Hamp­stead & West­min­ster, Browne, the 400-plus capped ex-T&T in­ter­na­tion­al and Eng­land as­sis­tant men’s hock­ey team coach, was on tar­get for his team in their 4-3 win over Read­ing.

It was the fourth win in five match­es for Hamp­stead & West­min­ster, who then fell 1-3 to Wim­ble­don with Browne not among the ros­ter to stay on 12 points.

In the Men’s Hock­ey League Con­fer­ence East, both Tariq Mar­cano and younger sib­ling Teague were among the goals in St Al­ban’s 5-1 de­feat of Old Loughto­ni­ans at Rod­ing Sports Cen­tre.

Dave Williams put St Al­bans on the road to vic­to­ry in the fifth minute and added an­oth­er in the 18th while Matthew Dav­ey made it 3-0 in the 27th.

The younger of the Mar­canos, Teague, widened the lead to 4-0 in the 36th be­fore Ma­ciej Janiszews­ki pulled a goal back for Old Loughto­ni­ans in the 64th.

But St Al­bans, coached by for­mer T&T play­er Dil­let Gilkes, was not done of­fen­sive­ly and Tariq Mar­cano added a fifth item in the 70th to com­plete the drub­bing. The win was the third win for St Al­bans in four match­es to put them joint third on the ta­ble with Chices­ter on nine points, three be­hind lead­ers Wap­ping while Spencer is sec­ond with ten points.

And on Sat­ur­day, Tariq Mar­cano was on tar­get again in St Al­bans’ 2-2 draw with Spencer.

The Trinidad Guardian

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.