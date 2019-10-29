Rod Gilmour





Hampstead's Joie Leigh scored against her old club Credit: Peter Smith



Clifton Robinsons coach Juliet Rayden hailed her side's dramatic 5-4 home win over Hampstead & Westminster as a "real crowd-pleaser" as the Bristol side pushed for a play-off place in the Investec Premier Division.





Clifton sit fifth after they came from 2-0 down before captain Claire Thomas scored a last-minute penalty stroke to seal a thrilling win at the death. Defeat was Hampstead's first after seven games in their debut top-flight season.



"It was especially satisfying having lost late on to Hampstead only a few weeks ago," said Rayden. "We are a young developing side, but we showed a lot of character to stay in the game and to score five goals against a side with Hampstead's record, really bodes well."



The Londoners struck a familiar tone when Grace Balsdon netted a penalty corner double inside the opening 20 minutes. Phoebe Richards, Olivia Hopkisson and Kathryn Lane all then netted for the Robbies, while Joie Leigh, returning to her former club, and Amy Askew kept Hampstead in front.



But Thomas levelled up with nine minutes left before a last attacking phase resulted in a penalty stroke.



"Being two goals down twice in the game meant we had to dig very deep but throughout the season we have shown spirit and fight," said Thomas. "Some flowing attacking play and scoring five in front of a home crowd was very exciting."



Swansea bond over league mileage



When Swansea HC were put into the Investec Women's Division 1 North this season, many thought the decision illogical.



But, according to Swansea's head of hockey Gareth Terrett, driving to the north for matches is just a "psychological" matter as opposed to making trips up the M4 every other weekend.



Indeed, they only have to combat around 200 miles more this season than if they were residing in Division 1 South. In all, the players will be negotiating 3,738 miles on the road.



A series of double headers in the north have also saved on travel costs, with Swansea emerging 2-0 winners at Leeds on Saturday before losing out 1-0 to Durham on Sunday. Having played two matches more than Leicester, Swansea remain top of the table for now.



"To be fair to England Hockey I'm really pleased that we've had double header weekends. Without that it would have been a real drain," said Terrett. "But we fully expect that when teams come to us it will be hard for them."





Swansea line up during northern double header Credit: Callum Pink



Swansea's team has several former Welsh internationals and includes mothers and medical students who are "fully committed" to the amateur cause.



Swansea's resolve will be further tested in the second half of the season. As Welsh indoor champions, they will take part in the European Indoors in Portugal in February as well as competing as Wales' outdoor representative in Prague in May.



Swansea have also emerged from a successful university merger, with aims of taking on rivals Cardiff & Met as one of Wales' top clubs. But in a show of unity, Cardiff men, who are also in Division 1 North, and Swansea women travelled on the same bus to their respective matches at the weekend.



One of Terrett's main aims is now to entice players to stay at Swansea. Hannah Griffiths, who has played for Swansea since she was seven, said: "Coming back to Swansea after a few years off has been such a pleasure, the girls have been so welcoming and I've remembered how fun it is to play national league again. The travelling makes us feel more like a team so it's worth it."



GB will be best prepared, says Howard



Midfielder Tess Howard says Great Britain can atone for their poor EuroHockey Championships and qualify for Tokyo 2020. The Olympic champions play Chile over two play-off matches this weekend in London, with the aggregate winner securing a berth to next year's Tokyo Games.



“Our mental preparation has been stellar and it has to be,” said Howard, who has recovered from a broken hand. “It's not us fighting for two games, it's much bigger. There's a lot riding on it but it is just two hockey games. We're doing everything we can in our power to be the best we can for them.”





Tess Howard returns for GB after injury Credit: WORLDSPORTPICS



In their only warm-up matches over the weekend in Belgium, Chile lost to Canada 3-0 and 3-2.



Meanwhile, Ireland women will be chasing a first Olympic qualification when they take on Canada in Dublin. The Green Army will be hoping to atone for Ireland men's controversial defeat to Canada on Sunday in Vancouver. Canada men were awarded a last-second penalty stroke after a debatable video review before winning their Olympic qualifier on a sudden-death shoot-out.



The Canadian Wolf Pack will now be aiming for a double berth at Tokyo 2020. The women's squad lost all their Own the Podium funding earlier this year but through crowdfunding have been able to train and play in Europe for several months together, notching some notable performances along the way.



The Telegraph