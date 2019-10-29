Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Seven Ulster players in squad for Olympic qualifier against Canada

Published on Tuesday, 29 October 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
Anna O'Flanagan and Sarah Hawkshaw are named in the Ireland squad for the Olympic qualifier with Canada

Lurgan twins Bethany and Serena Barr are included in the Ireland squad for the two-legged Olympic qualifier against Canada in Dublin this weekend.



It is the first time the siblings are selected in the same tournament squad.

They are among seven Ulster players included by head coach Sean Dancer, who makes just one squad change from the EuroHockey Championships in August.

Ireland play Canada in Donnybrook on 2 and 3 November with the winner booking a place at next year's Tokyo Games.

Serena Barr replaces Ali Meeke in the only change from Ireland's last tournament appearance in Antwerp.

The Ireland women confirmed their place in the Olympic qualifier with a strong performance in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge in June, losing in the final to Korea.

Ireland squad -

A McFerran (Ulster), R Upton (Munster), N Evans (Leinster), K Mullan (capt, Ulster), S McCay (Ulster), E Tice (Leinster), G Pinder (Leinster), B Barr (Ulster), S Barr (Ulster), C Watkins (Leinster), L Colvin (Ulster), N Daly (Leinster), H Matthews (Leinster), S Hawkshaw (Leinster), A O'Flanagan (Leinster), Z Wilson (Ulster), D Duke (Leinster), E Murphy (Leinster).

BBC Sport

