



Irish Women’s Head Coach, Sean Dancer, has announced the squad which has been selected for the upcoming Olympic qualifier in Energia Park on the 2nd and 3rd of November against Canada. The team confirmed their place in the Olympic qualifier last June in their FIH Series Finals outing in Banbridge which saw the team reach the final of the tournament, narrowly missing out on the overall win to Korea.





After a busy period of training and practice matches, following a positive Euro Hockey Championships in Antwerp last August, the squad are good form heading into their final week of preparations leading into their home Olympic qualifiers.



The squad is as follows:



1 Ayeisha McFerran Ulster

2 Roisin Upton Munster

3 Nikki Evans Leinster

4 Kathryn Mullan (C) Ulster

5 Shirley McCay Ulster

6 Elena Tice Leinster Defender

7 Gillian Pinder Leinster

8 Beth Barr Ulster

9 Serena Barr Ulster

10 Chloe Watkins Leinster

11 Lizzie Colvin Ulster

12 Nicola Daly Leinster

13 Hannah Matthews Leinster

14 Sarah Hawkshaw Leinster

15 Anna O’Flanagan (VC) Leinster

16 Zoe Wilson Ulster

17 Deirdre Duke Leinster

18 Elizabeth Murphy Leinster



Speaking on the selection, Head Coach Sean Dancer said “I’m very happy with the squad we’ve chosen to represent Ireland in this Olympic qualifier.



Canada are a good side, when you get to this level everyone is, you can’t underestimate any team you come up against. We’ve been working hard the past few months and I’m confident in this team’s ability to be successful.”



The Irish Women’s Olympic qualifier matches will take place on the 2nd and 3rd of November in Energia Park, Donnybrook. The winner on goal aggregate will seal their spot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. These matches mark the only Olympic qualifier, for any sport, in Ireland this year.



Seated tickets have sold out however there are still terrace tickets left for both days. Come out and support the Green Army. Be part of their journey as they strive to be the first Irish Women’s Hockey team to qualify for an Olympic Games. Tickets available at www.hockey.ie



Irish Hockey Association media release