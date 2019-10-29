s2h Team





Déjà vu was double faced after Canada’s incredible victory over Ireland in Vancouver on Sunday to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics men’s hockey tournament.





It was joy all over again for Canada and heartbreak once more for Ireland.



Just four years ago in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the North Americans were eliminated from the qualifying race when New Zealand scored in the shootout for an unassailable lead.



But the clock, on review, deemed differently. Canada survived and eventually won in an epic sudden-death battle.



Adam Froese scored the match-winning sudden-death penalty to book Canada’s ticket to Rio.



Eerily, it was Froese who did an encore in Vancouver to wipe the smile off Irish eyes.



Once again, technology came to the Canadians’ rescue. Along with a huge slice of controversy.



Ireland had already begun celebrating when the hooter sounded but the hosts’ desperate throw of the dice in calling for a referral found positive and unbelievable response from the video umpire Diego Barbas of Argentina.



A penalty stroke for Lee Cole apparently bringing down of Jamie Wallace at the death saw Scott Tupper level the scores on aggregate (6-6: 3-5, 3-1) and send the match into a shootout. Video images fails to prove conclusive evidence for such a harsh award especially with just a second left on the clock.



Canada won 5-4 in sudden-death to crush Irish hearts and brought back painful memories and tearful scenes of 2012 back.



It was in Dublin that South Korea stunned Ireland and their home fans 3-2 with a goal at the death through Lee Nam-Young. No controversy here, just a late quirk of fate to deny the Irish.



Ireland qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics via the Hockey World League coupled with Australia beating New Zealand in the Oceania Cup final to feature in the Games after 108 years.



Ireland’s women play the same nation, Canada, in their Olympic qualifier in Dublin next week. Victory there could provide some soothing balm for the pain and sorrow of Vancouver.



