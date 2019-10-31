



A top of the table blockbuster between two undefeated teams and a host of matches that will determine the makeup of the semi finals sets up for an absorbing final round of the Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season.





Here is what lies ahead this weekend as the Sultana Bran Hockey One League reaches crunch time of the inaugural season.



Tassie Tigers v Perth Thundersticks (Saturday 2 November, start time 2:00pm local)



The Perth Thundersticks Men’s and Women’s Teams have the most to gain of all the clubs heading into the final round. Both have endured topsy-turvy seasons but both could find themselves featuring in the finals come the end of the weekend.



For the Thundersticks Women’s Team, they simply need to beat the winless Tassie Tigers to secure a finals berth, and depending on other results, could finish as high as second if Adelaide Fire and Brisbane Blaze both lose.



For the Tassie Tigers Women, who have improved as the season has gone on but have yet to register a point so far, they could extinguish the Thundersticks’ top four hopes and get a big thank you from Canberra Chill who would remain in fourth spot with a Tigers win.



On the men’s side, the Thundersticks must beat an inspired Tassie Tigers outfit and then rely on bottom placed Adelaide Fire beating HC Melbourne on Sunday to sneak into the top four. After conceding eight goals against NSW Pride last time out, the odds may be stacked against the men from Perth, but any team featuring the likes of Kookaburras Aran Zalewski, Trent Mitton, Jake Harvie and Tom Wickham cannot be discounted.



The Tigers can lock up third spot with a win and they enter the match on the back of their stirring comeback against HC Melbourne at home last weekend.



Brisbane Blaze v NSW Pride (Saturday 2 November, start time 3:00pm local)



A genuine top of the table blockbuster awaits at Queensland’s State Hockey Centre as the two standout and undefeated teams in the men’s competition meet in what could be a grand final preview.



Brisbane Blaze and NSW Pride enter the match in rich veins of form, and with both sides littered with current Kookaburra stars, it is arguably the match of the season and will ultimately decide who finishes top.



Notably, both sides will have one of their stars missing for not only this showdown but for the finals series. Pride forward Blake Govers, the league’s leading scorer, faces months on the sideline after suffering a torn abductor late on in the win over Perth last weekend, while Blaze midfielder Matt Swann has been ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury.



In the women’s match, the Blaze can wrap up second spot and a home semi final with a victory, while a loss could see them possibly relegated to fourth if Perth Thundersticks and Adelaide Fire both win.



For the NSW Pride, it is only pride left to play for but with the State of Origin rivalry between Queensland and New South Wales, there is certain to still be plenty of spice in the contest.



Both teams have made at least a handful of changes as they welcome back their Hockeyroos contingent following the successful Olympic Qualifying Series win over Russia.



HC Melbourne v Adelaide Fire (Sunday 3 November, start time 1:00pm local)



The regular season finishes with another traditional cross-border rivalry as HC Melbourne entertain Adelaide Fire at the State Netball and Hockey Centre.



With top spot and a home semi final assured, HC Melbourne’s Women’s Team will be aiming to impressively go through the season undefeated.



The home side welcomes back Hockeyroos trio Sophie Taylor, Hayley Padget and goalkeeper Rachael Lynch for the match that has more bearing for their opposition.



The Fire also have their Hockeyroos contingent returning and could finish second if they can upset the ladder leaders, but they would first need Brisbane Blaze to lose on Saturday.



The semi finals of the Sultana Bran Hockey One League will see 1v4 and 2v3 on the ladder, with the top two teams to host and the winners to progress to the Grand Finals which will be played as a double header on Saturday 16 November 2019.



Sultana Bran Hockey One 2019 Season – Round 7 Fixtures



Tassie Tigers v Perth Thundersticks



Saturday 2 November 2019

Tasmanian Hockey Centre (TAS)

Match Start: Women’s 2:00pm local (2:00pm AEDT), Men’s 3:30pm local (3:30pm AEDT)



Tassie Tigers Women’s team: 1.Sarah McCambridge, 2.Amelia Spence, 3.Hannah Richardson, 4.Nicole Geeves, 5.Molly Haas, 8.Holly Bonde (GK), 9.Emily Donovan, 10.Laura Spandler, 13.Phillida Bridley, 15.Sophie Rockefeller, 16.Samantha Lawrence, 19.Esmee Broekhuizen, 20.Katerina Lacina, 21.Lauren Canning



In: 3.Hannah Richardson



Out: 7.Madeleine Hinton (omitted)



Perth Thundersticks Women’s team: 1.Phillipa Morgan, 3.Candyce Peacock, 4.Jemma Buckley, 8.Georgia Wilson, 9.Shanea Tonkin, 12.Liné Malan, 14.Roos Broek, 15.Caitlin Pascov, 16.Karri Somerville, 17.Annie Gibbs, 18.Renee Rockliff, 19.Aleisha Power (GK), 21.Jade Vanderzwan, 29.Agueda Moroni



In: 1.Phillipa Morgan, 8.Georgia Wilson,12.Liné Malan, 15.Caitlin Pascov



Out: 6.Jacqui Day, 11.Rachel Frusher, 22.Jolie Sertorio, 30.Chloe Pendlebury



Tassie Tigers Men’s team: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 4.Hayden Beltz, 11.Eddie Ockenden, 12.Sam McCulloch, 13.Joshua Beltz, 14.Jack Welch, 15.Kieron Arthur, 19.Tim Deavin, 20.James Bourke, 21.Ben Read, 23.Henry Chambers (GK), 27.Gobindraj Gill, 29.Sam McCambridge, 32.Jeremy Hayward



In: 2.Nicholas Leslie, 23.Henry Chambers



Out: 6.Joshua Brooks (omitted), 18.Grant Woodcock (omitted)



Perth Thundersticks Men’s team: 1.Brayden King, 4.Jake Harvie, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 7.Tyler Lovell (GK), 8.Coby Green, 9.Dane Gavranich, 10.Tom Wickham, 14.Liam Flynn, 17.Aran Zalewski, 23.Matthew Fisher, 24.Alec Rasmussen, 25.Trent Mitton, 26.Brandon Gibbs, 27.Marshall Roberts



In: 1.Brayden King, 5.Frazer Gerrard, 14.Liam Flynn



Out: 6.James Collins, 15.Will Byas, 19.Daniel Robertson



Brisbane Blaze v NSW Pride



Saturday 2 November 2019

State Hockey Centre (QLD)

Match Start: Women’s 3:00pm local (4:00pm AEDT), Men’s 4:30pm local (5:30pm AEDT)



Brisbane Blaze Women’s team: 1.Savannah Fitzpatrick, 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 3.Layla Eleison, 4.Ashlea Fey, 5.Rosie Malone, 6.Morgan Gallagher, 7.Jodie Kenny, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 9.Jesse Reid, 14.Meg Pearce, 15.Hannah Astbury (GK), 19.Morgan Mathison, 21.Renee Taylor, 22.Britt Wilkinson



In: 2.Madison Fitzpatrick, 5.Rosie Malone, 7.Jodie Kenny, 8.Jordyn Holzberger, 19.Morgan Mathison, 21.Renee Taylor



Out: 10.Maddie James, 11.Ashlyn McBurnie, 12.Kendra Fitzpatrick, 20.Aleisha Neumann, 23.Ruby Harris, 24.Claire Colwill



NSW Pride Women’s team: 1.Jocelyn Bartram (GK), 2.Sarah Johnston, 7.Grace Stewart, 10.Greta Hayes, 14.Kaitlin Nobbs, 16.Jessica Watterson, 20.Maddison Smith, 21.Alice Arnott, 22.Kate Jenner, 23.Abby Wilson, 24.Mariah Williams, 28.Casey Sablowski, 29.Courtney Schonell, 31.Emma Spinks



In: 7.Grace Stewart, 14.Kaitlin Nobbs, 16.Jessica Watterson, 24.Mariah Williams, 28.Casey Sablowski



Out: 11.Emma Scriven, 19.Morgan Blamey, 25.Lexie Pickering, 27.Renae Robinson, 32.Grace Young



Brisbane Blaze Men’s team: 2.Shane Kenny, 3.Corey Weyer, 4.Hugh Pembroke, 5.Scott Boyde, 7.Joel Rintala, 9.Jacob Anderson, 10.Robert Bell, 12.Jake Whetton, 14.Luke Tyne, 16.Tim Howard, 19.Blake Wotherspoon, 23.Daniel Beale, 26.Dylan Wotherspoon, 32.Mitchell Nicholson (GK)



In: 2.Shane Kenny, 14.Luke Tyne



Out: 15.Justin Douglas, 20.Matthew Swann



NSW Pride Men’s team: 1.Lachlan Sharp, 2.Tom Craig, 5.Ash Thomas (GK), 6.Matthew Dawson, 11.Hayden Dillon, 12.Kurt Lovett, 19.Jack Hayes, 20.Ky Willott, 22.Flynn Ogilvie, 23.Ryan Proctor, 24.Dylan Martin, 26.Ehren Hazell, 28.Sam Gray, 29.Timothy Brand



In: 5.Ash Thomas, 11.Hayden Dillon, 26.Ehren Hazell



Out: 3.BJ Bruton, 8.Nathanael Stewart, 13.Blake Govers



HC Melbourne v Adelaide Fire



Sunday 3 November 2019

State Netball and Hockey Centre (VIC)

Match Start: Men’s 1:00pm local (1:00pm AEDT), Women’s 2:45pm local (2:45pm AEDT)



HC Melbourne Men’s team: 1.Craig Marais, 2.Max Hendry, 3.Simon Borger, 5.Andrew Philpott, 7.Will Gilmour, 9.Nathan Ephraums, 10.Rusell Ford, 12.Connar Otterbach, 14.Jonathan Bretherton, 15.Josh Simmonds, 18.Johan Durst (GK), 21.Jake Sherren, 25.Aaron Kleinschmidt, 29.Oscar Wookey



In: 12.Connar Otterbach



Out: 13.Jayshaan Randhawa



Adelaide Fire Men’s team: 1.Fraser Bowden, 3.Lachlan Busiko, 7.Scott Germein, 9.Fred Gray, 11.Cameron Joyce, 15.Andy Leat, 18.Al Oliver, 19.Glyn Tamlin, 22.Chris Wells, 23.Cameron White, 24.Zendana Hirotaka, 25.Watenabe Kota, 26.Liam Alexander, 29.Edward Chittleborough (GK)



In: 1.Fraser Bowden, 7.Scott Germein



Out: 6.Angus Fry, 20.Isaac Farmilo



HC Melbourne Women’s team: 1.Sophie Taylor, 2.Aisling Utri, 3.Nicola Hammond, 5.Kristina Bates, 7.Kary Chau, 10.Laura Desmet, 12.Carly James, 14.Laura Barden, 20.Hayley Padget, 21.Florine van Grimbergen, 22.Madi Ratcliffe, 23.Samantha Snow, 25.Hannah Gravenall, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK)



In: 1.Sophie Taylor, 20.Hayley Padget, 27.Rachael Lynch (GK)



Out: 6.Claire Messent, 8.Olivia Colasurdo, 30.Nikki Bosman



Adelaide Fire Women’s team: 1.Linzi Appleyard, 3.Brooklyn Buchecker, 6.Jane Claxton, 7.Emma De Broughe, 8.Holly Evans, 13.Sarah Harrison, 15.Euleena Maclachlan, 17.Karri McMahon, 19.Gabi Nance, 20.Hattie Shand, 21.Miki Spano, 22.Leah Welstead, 25.Kate Denning, 30.Ashlee Wells (GK)



In: 6.Jane Claxton, 17.Karri McMahon, 30.Ashlee Wells (GK)



Out: 9.Rachel McCann, 24.Leah Butt, 28.Amy Hammond (GK)



Canberra Chill – BYE



Sultana Bran Hockey One League Media release