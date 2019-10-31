By AFTAR SINGH





Listen up: National coach Roelant Oltmans (right) speaking to the hockey boys at the venue for the Olympic qualifier in London yesterday.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian hockey team need nothing short of a miracle in their Tokyo Olympic playoff matches against Britain.





Playing in London’s freezing 8ºC weather is going to be a big task for Roelant Oltmans’ boys.



And to make matters worse, they will play two matches within 24 hours.



The first match will be played at 4.30pm on Saturday (Sunday, 12.30am Malaysian time) and 3pm on Sunday (11pm Malaysian time) at the Lee Valley Hockey Stadium.



Midfielder Mohd Fitri Saari said that they have never encountered this experience before.



“It is going to be a real challenge to play well in both matches. Britain have home ground advantage and are used to playing in chilly conditions, ” he said.



“It’s going to be tough for us to get used to the conditions and play to our true form.



“Our past results against Britain have never been good but we are ready to change all that despite the setbacks.



“For some players this is their last chance to qualify for the Olympics, so we aim to make it count.



“I believe my teammates will rise to the occasion. We have been working hard on on our game and fitness level.”



Malaysia played in a four-nation meet in Barcelona in August and Fitri scored a goal in the 3-3 draw against England and went on to win the tournament.



“Although we played against England, 90% of their players will be in the playoffs, ” said the father of two.



Fitri, who has represented Malaysia 168 times in the last eight years, admitted that he has a major role to play.



“I have to keep the half-line tight in both matches. I have to relay passes to the forwards and also help out in defence.



“It’s going to be a real challenge but I’m up for it. I’ve waited a long time for this.”



The Star of Malaysia