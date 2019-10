Drag-flicker Varun Kumar (in pic) was today ruled out of India’s FIH Olympics qualifiers against Russia owing to a shoulder injury and replaced by veteran Birendra Lakra.





The Indian men’s team will play Russia on November 1 and 2 here.



“Varun Kumar got injured on Monday while training. He has been receiving treatment since then, but unfortunately, it has not shown enough signs of improvement,” said chief coach Graham Reid.



The Tribune