



The Vantage Black Sticks Men return to the Stratford turf this weekend, with a do-or-die/must-win FIH Olympic Qualification double-header against world #16 Korea. New Zealand finds itself in the qualification series after a tough Oceania Cup series loss to the world #1 Australian Kookaburras while Korea finished runners up in the Asia Cup to Japan – the team the Black Sticks just won a warmup series against 3-1 in October.





It will be the first time New Zealand have met Korea since before the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, where the teams played out a 2-0 series win in favour of the Kiwi side.



Darren Smith, the Vantage Black Sticks Coach, has named a vastly experienced side for the winner takes all series, with no less than seven players having pulled on the black jersey over 200 times. Recent international returnees Steve Edwards and Simon Child have been named in the side and will be looking to bring their previous Olympic Games experience to the side who will be desperate to punch the sides ticket through to the Tokyo Games.



The FIH Olympic Qualification series has already thrown up plenty of thrilling matches over the first weekend which saw the Netherlands, Spain and Canada book their place at the 2020 Games.



Darren Smith commented on the Korean side ahead of the series “They Koreans have been preparing for these games for over a year. They have several players returning who are proven internationals and over 2019 they have had success at the Azlan Shah tournament in Malaysia, the FIH World Series and in the test series that they have played. This is a dangerous team who will be highly motivated to get the Olympic ticket but so are we”.



This will be the 12th time these two sides have met since 2012. During that period Korea has won three, New Zealand have won four and there have been four draws in what is shaping up to be an incredibly close series.



The Korean side have a lethal penalty corner bracket spearheaded by Yang Jihun who is no stranger to scoring against the New Zealand team. In the four matches that Yang has played the Kiwi side, he has found the net four times. Look for the New Zealand penalty corner runners to shut down his flicking lanes and attempting to nullify his opportunities.



Game 1: Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Korea at 3:00 pm this Saturday from the TET Multi Sports Centre in Stratford.



Game 2: Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Korea at 3:00 pm this Sunday from the TET Multi Sports Centre in Stratford.



Number Name Age Caps 2 Cory Bennett 28 100 4 Dane Lett 29 67 6 Simon Child 31 278 7 Nick Ross 29 120 11 Jacob Smith 28 77 12 Sam Lane 22 55 14 Jared Panchia 26 125 15 George Enersen (GK) 28 60 17 Nic Woods 24 120 21 Kane Russell 27 153 22 Blair Tarrant © 29 204 23 Dylan Thomas 23 19 24 Arun Panchia 30 283 25 Shea McAleese 35 302 27 Stephen Jenness 29 242 29 Hugo Inglis 28 230 33 Steve Edwards 33 207 34 Leon Hayward (GK) 29 2

