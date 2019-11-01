Indervir Grewal





Indian captain Rani Rampal and USA captain Kathleen Sharkey shake hands on the eve of their match in Bhubaneswar. PTI



Unlike the men, the Indian women’s hockey team doesn’t have a rich history in the Olympics. The 2016 Rio Games was only their second appearance at the Olympics. They have not enjoyed the same support as the men, and the expectations from them have been low. That is why all through the qualifying process for the Olympics, the women’s team has flown under the radar.





However, in almost every tournament they have played in the last two years, they have managed to surpass the expectations and raise the bar. They finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games and eighth at the World Cup; and despite all the attention on the men’s team, they almost sealed an Olympics berth at the Asian Games, losing 1-2 in the final to Japan. India travelled to Japan in June with the objective of reaching the final of the FIH Series Finals. They ended up winning the tournament by beating Japan in the final. They beat Japan again in the final of the Olympics Test event in Tokyo.



A little luck



The women’s progress in recent years reflects their hard work. But sometimes a developing team like India needs some luck as well to break new ground. When the draw for the qualifying matches was to be announced, it was the women who needed more luck than the men. Yet, while the men got Russia, the women were pitted against USA, former Olympics and World Cup bronze-medallists.

For the Indian fans, it could have turned out better, with teams such as Italy (world No. 17), Chile (No. 18) and Russia (No. 19) also in the mix. But for a neutral hockey fan, the match-up promises a great clash.



As close as it gets



USA has always been an underrated team in women’s hockey. They are inconspicuous but never irrelevant. Though USA have had their ups and downs, they have been perpetual fighters. They have missed the World Cup only twice, and their best finishes have been third in 1994 and fourth in 2014. Their best at the Olympics was third in 1984 Los Angeles and fifth in 1996 and 2016. Twice (2011, 2015) they beat two-time World Cup winners Argentina to win the Pan American Games title.



Currently, though, not much separates India and USA. India have been on the rise, climbing to world No. 9. USA are going through a bit of a slump — from fifth rank in 2016, they have fallen to 13th. But rankings don’t tell the complete story. The last time the two teams played each other — in the pool stage of last year’s World Cup — the match ended at 1-1. Both teams finished with two points, and India went through to the knockouts based on a better goal difference. Just one goal separated the two teams. India finished eighth, while USA finished 14th.



One goal is all that could separate the two teams in the qualifiers. Both teams are defensively tight — India have made huge improvements in this area. USA’s players have a stronger physical presence, but fitness-wise, India have caught up. All signs suggest a tight, physically exhausting battle in the offing, with goals hard to come; and there is a high probability of a shootout. The first game will be crucial — no team would want to find itself two goals down going into the second match.



With so little to choose between the two sides, it is not absurd to imagine that luck could play a big role in deciding the tie. India already have the upper hand, as hosts. For the women, this is a rare opportunity — having the crowd support. To be fair, though, it did take two years’ hard work to rise through the rankings, helping India into the list of hosting nations. Now, for 120 minutes more, the Indian women need a mix of hard work and luck to get them through to the Tokyo 2020.



