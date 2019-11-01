K. Arumugam







Two days from now we will have only one thing to say about women's hockey. Its either 'We did despite missing Sunita Lakra' if India wins the OQ Test or 'We desperately needed Sunita and felt her absence' if the results go in favour of the visitors.





That is the significance of Sunita Lakra, women's team's mainstay defender. She has been guarding the Indian citadel for over a decade with ablomp. She is as cool as cucumber in pressure situation, and the way she nonchalantly ward off threats have been lessons in itself.



Star Sunita misses the Bhubaneswar test our women are undergoing as a panacea for their malfeance at Jakarta. At Jakarta Asian Games last year Indian girls narrowly missed the crown and thus forced to undergo the circuitous route to seek their place in Tokyo Olympics.



Women's team chief coach Sojerd Marinje is aware of Sunita's absence and what it amounts to the team's fortune.



"We remember her. She is injured. She underwent a knee operation. She is under rehabilitation. Its not easy for her to miss out this tournament, but she is strong a player" said Sojerd Marinje today when asked specifically about Sunita.



More than words, he seemed to have adopted a shrewd management strategy. Sojered brought in youngster Salima Tete while bringing back Namita Toppo, who was undergoing last phase of rehabilitation, to fortify the defence.



Salima, the junior India captain, is bold belying her age, and as is the wont of tribal girls which she is, is composure personified. But lacks experience though she has been a fixture in the whole year.



Namita is injury prone, perhaps her fragile frame doesn't help her carry the workload involved. Her return is welcome development, and adds strength to the defence. Gujit Kaur is still a defender in the making but positions her place with those deadly drags. Her defensive skills will be put to test against the States in the current challenge.



Sunita, who anchored many a victories, will be missed by the entire team.



Deep Grace Ekka is solid, possessed with untiring legs. Ekka is adequately experienced, but always functioned along side Sunita and now will be taking her mantle, of guiding the youngster.



Salima, like Sunita, was seen today practicing pushing ball from baseline for Rani to take her patented direct hits in penalty corner situation.



Namita appeared energetic and back to form if her play in the recent practice sessions are any indication.



Gurjit and Ekka have a job on hand today and tomorrow to lift India from the morass to which it has sunk



Stick2Hockey.com