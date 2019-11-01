K. Arumugam



Our women were a bit hard on luck unlike men's hockey team insofar as Olympic Qualifier draw is concerned. Indian women could have got either South Korea, Belgium or Canada but got the toughest rival in the Pot, the American ladies while the draw was held in the second week of September. Whereas Men's outfit got the lowest ranked team possible in the entire list of 8-14, the Russians. Rankwise, the States may be a rung or two below India right now but the recent history and form shows something different. USA poses tough challenge to India who lost the Asian Games final narrowly and thus had to undergo the current process. So be it. Past is past.





The question now in everybody who follows women's hockey, that is fraction of men's hockey followers in India, is whether Rani Rampal's team can overcome their formidable rivals.



Strengths of India is its two in-form goalkeepers. Savita Punia and If one doesnt go well, the coach Sojerd Marinje can easily replace with the other.



Secondly, being underdogs help India. For the team that has acquired the services of Psychologist not only to improve their communication and other skills but also to control emotions, this contest should not lead to anxiety or to be overambitious.



Thirdly, there are some excellent players in the team whose tenacity and fighting spirit are extrordinary. Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal, Deep Grace Ekka, Savita, Lilima Minz and captain-cool Rani Rampal fall in the category. Even if they can play upot 70 to 80 percent of their potential, the States will have tough time.



The fourth strength lies in India's ability to score through penalty corners. Gurjit Kaur is robust, her drags and the force with which it angled should come in handy for India. But will it undo the States' prowess in the same art is to be seen today and tomorrow. India has a bit extra in the department of penalty corner conversion. It goes to the credit of forward Rani Rampal. Her half-hit technique often proved to be a surprise element. If she gets her angle correct, she can create more danger to the rivals than what she used to do through direct manouveres.



On other side, the team has to overcome some factors which may turn out to be its Achilles' heels.



Foremost from this perspective is how will they going to respond to vociferous crowd. Will the crowd support will add to their game or divert their focus, and add to pressure to do extreme things. If so, India will be facing a disaster.



Seven years ago in Delhi Olympic Qualifier, a six-team tournament when only the league topper made it to London number, crowd could not get them a creditable win over South Africa. On better goal aggregate, South Africa walked away with London ticket.



Hockey India is to be blamed for their not-so-enthusiastic approach towards women's hockey. The girls did not play much on home soils, not to speak of hosting big events that would have given the morale booster.



This is not the case with respect to women



That they are playing for the first time in Bhubaneswar in itself state the obvious.



On the contrary, the States' girls have gone through the grind of Pro-League, and recently Pan AM Games.



If Rani Rampal's team can overcome these niceties, they will be in a for big company in Tokyo.



