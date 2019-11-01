



BHUBANESWAR, India – On Friday, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team’s Road to Tokyo starts. They are set to match-up against No. 9 India in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.





Game Day: Friday, November 1, 2019 & Saturday, November 2, 2019



Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (both games)



Opponent: India



FIH World Ranking: 9



Head-to-Head: The USWNT has met India five times in the past three years, mostly in major international competitions. In 2016, the teams faced one another three times, with the first two coming during the Citi Rio Send-Off Series in Lancaster, Pa. The competitive two-game series saw USA defeat India 3-2 in the opener but saw many scoring opportunities go unanswered as they fell in the second match 1-2. This prepared the red, white and blue who met India two weeks later in their fourth pool game at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. USA was coming off the helm of winning their first three games over higher ranked opponents and continued the momentum for a 3-0 victory.



After that they went head-to-head in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2017. USA opened the scoring in the second quarter and although India found the equalizer in the third, a strong collective second half scoring performance lifted USA over India, 4-1.



The most recent came on July 29, 2018 at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London. After scoring first, USA was put under a lot of pressure until India found the equalizer one minute into the third quarter to bring the game to a 1-1 draw. This finish ultimately concluded USA’s World Cup campaign.



How Olympic Qualification works: The winners will be determined as follows:

Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 point to the loser).

If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference.

If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner.

Where to Watch: Both of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier games against India will be live streamed on Bleacher Report (B/R) Live pay-per-view.



Fans can stream individual matches for $2.99 per game or subscribe to the B/R Live Monthly Pass to watch every FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for $9.99 per month. If the 2019 International Field Hockey Pass was purchased earlier in the year, access will be granted to stream all FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.



USA’s Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Erin Matson 60

2 Lauren Moyer 70

4 Danielle Grega 26

5 Casey Umstead 23

6 Virginia Bramley 2

8 Alyssa Parker 39

12 Amanda Magadan 75

13 Ashley Hoffman 66

14 Julia Young 52

16 Linnea Gonzales 26

17 Anna Dessoye 52

20 Ali Froede 89

24 Kathleen Sharkey (C) 174

26 Margaux Paolino 27

28 Caitlin Van Sickle 146

29 Alyssa Manley 122

30 Kealsie Robles (GK) 8

31 Kelsey Bing (GK) 20­



Head Coach: Janneke Schopman

Assistant Coaches: Larry Amar & David Williamson

Travel Manager: Maren Langford

Team Manager: Christa Miller



India’s Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Navjot Kaur 170

2 Gurjit Kaur 85

3 Deep Ekka 200

4 Monika 148

6 Reena Khokhar 43

7 Sharmila Devi 7

8 Nikki Pradhan 102

11 Savita (GK) 200

13 Rajani Etimarpu (GK) 90

16 Vandana Katariya 238

19 Namita Toppo 163

20 Lalremsiami 62

25 Navneet Kaur 77

27 Sushila Pukhrambam 179

28 Rani (C) 239

30 Salima Tete 27

31 Lilima Minz 153

32 Neha Goyal 73



Head Coach: Sjoerd Marijne

Team Manager: Wayne Lombard



USFHA media release