Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier: Scouting Report – USWNT vs. India

Published on Friday, 01 November 2019 10:00 | Hits: 33
View Comments



BHUBANESWAR, India – On Friday, the No. 13 U.S. Women’s National Team’s Road to Tokyo starts. They are set to match-up against No. 9 India in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier on Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.



Game Day: Friday, November 1, 2019 & Saturday, November 2, 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET (both games)

Opponent: India

FIH World Ranking: 9

Head-to-Head: The USWNT has met India five times in the past three years, mostly in major international competitions. In 2016, the teams faced one another three times, with the first two coming during the Citi Rio Send-Off Series in Lancaster, Pa. The competitive two-game series saw USA defeat India 3-2 in the opener but saw many scoring opportunities go unanswered as they fell in the second match 1-2. This prepared the red, white and blue who met India two weeks later in their fourth pool game at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. USA was coming off the helm of winning their first three games over higher ranked opponents and continued the momentum for a 3-0 victory.

After that they went head-to-head in their second pool game of the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals in Johannesburg, South Africa on July 10, 2017. USA opened the scoring in the second quarter and although India found the equalizer in the third, a strong collective second half scoring performance lifted USA over India, 4-1.

The most recent came on July 29, 2018 at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup London. After scoring first, USA was put under a lot of pressure until India found the equalizer one minute into the third quarter to bring the game to a 1-1 draw. This finish ultimately concluded USA’s World Cup campaign.

How Olympic Qualification works: The winners will be determined as follows:

  • Teams will be ranked according to the number of points each has accumulated in both matches (for each match, 3 points are awarded to the winner, 1 point to each team in the event of a draw and 0 point to the loser).
  • If there is equality among the two teams, then the teams will be ranked according to their respective goal difference.
  • If the equality remains, a shoot-out competition will be played to establish the winner.

Where to Watch: Both of the U.S. Women’s National Team’s FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier games against India will be live streamed on Bleacher Report (B/R) Live pay-per-view.

Fans can stream individual matches for $2.99 per game or subscribe to the B/R Live Monthly Pass to watch every FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier for $9.99 per month. If the 2019 International Field Hockey Pass was purchased earlier in the year, access will be granted to stream all FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers.

USA’s Roster:

#     Name                     Caps
1     Erin Matson                60
2    Lauren Moyer                 70
4     Danielle Grega                26
5    Casey Umstead            23
6    Virginia Bramley            2
8    Alyssa Parker                39
12    Amanda Magadan             75
13    Ashley Hoffman            66
14    Julia Young                52
16    Linnea Gonzales            26
17    Anna Dessoye                52
20     Ali Froede                89
24    Kathleen Sharkey (C)        174
26    Margaux Paolino            27
28    Caitlin Van Sickle            146
29    Alyssa Manley                122
30    Kealsie Robles (GK)            8
31    Kelsey Bing (GK)            20­

Head Coach: Janneke Schopman
Assistant Coaches: Larry Amar & David Williamson
Travel Manager: Maren Langford
Team Manager: Christa Miller

India’s Roster:

#     Name                    Caps
1     Navjot Kaur                170
2    Gurjit Kaur                85
3     Deep Ekka                200
4    Monika                    148
6    Reena Khokhar            43
7    Sharmila Devi                7
8    Nikki Pradhan                102
11    Savita (GK)                200
13    Rajani Etimarpu (GK)        90
16    Vandana Katariya            238     
19    Namita Toppo                163
20    Lalremsiami                62
25    Navneet Kaur                77
27    Sushila Pukhrambam        179     
28    Rani (C)                    239
30    Salima Tete                27
31    Lilima Minz                153
32    Neha Goyal                73

Head Coach: Sjoerd Marijne
Team Manager: Wayne Lombard

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.