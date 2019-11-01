India seek Tokyo ticket, mission impossible for No. 22 Russia



Indervir Grewal





Indian hockey team players during a practice session in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. PTI



Last year, the Indian men’s hockey team missed its big chance to book a ticket to the 2020 Olympics. The defending champions entered the Asian Games as the highest-ranked side by a big margin. The closest to world No. 5 India were Malaysia, seven rungs below at No. 12.





India entered the Asian Games on a high, on the back of winning silver at the Champions Trophy. All signs pointed towards a comfortable victory — a sure gold. Everything was going according to plan, with India beating their opponents black and blue on their way to the semifinals. But it all unravelled very quickly — 60 minutes of nervy and unsure performance followed by a shootout heartbreak in the semifinals meant that India had blown their big chance.

The aftermath was brutal. The hockey federation and fans were furious, the players being the obvious target. Sardar Singh lost his position in the team, and subsequently retired. The coach, Harendra Singh, just about managed to hold on to his position, though he got the boot a few months later, after the World Cup.



Within days, old and familiar fears returned to trouble the minds of everyone. With a lack of clarity about the qualifying process, the mind went to the worst probability. It was assumed that India’s ranking would fall, meaning the future draws would become trickier. Suddenly, for India, the path to the Tokyo Olympics seemed much tougher. The memory of 2008 — when India failed to qualify for the Beijing Olympics — became fresh again.



As good as it gets



After almost 14 months of the Asian Games debacle, the moment of truth has arrived. India get their second and final chance to qualify. Apart from getting a new coach, not much has changed. It is largely the same set of players. After winning two tournaments and reaching the final in one in 2019, India’s ranking is stable at No. 5.



With the ambiguity surrounding the qualifying process lifting, the pessimism turned to optimism. India had to reach the final of a tournament they were hosting to become eligible for the final stage of qualifying. India won the tournament, which included lower-ranked teams, hands down, and after a favourable draw, India stand two matches away from the Olympics.



Almost 14 months after that dark day in Jakarta, it seems all bright again. In terms of India’s chances, this is as good as it gets.



Among the teams in the draw for the final qualifying matches, world No. 5 India were the second-highest side. They drew Russia, the lowest-ranked side at No. 22. With both the matches of the double-leg to be played at the higher-ranked team’s home venue, India got to host Russia. The venue is Bhubaneswar, where India hammered Russia 10-0 in the FIH Series Finals in June.



Two-game cushion



That result was a fair reflection of the huge gap between the two sides. However, on a given day, anything can happen in hockey. World No. 17 Pakistan coming close to beating No. 3 Netherlands before conceding late for a 4-4 draw in their first match would be a cautionary tale for all the higher-ranked teams in the qualifiers.



Russia are known for being a defensive side and they like to slow the game down and play a counterattacking style. With all the pressure on India to win, Russia will hope to feed off the hosts’ nervousness and mistakes. India tend to lose their composure if they fail to score early. However, this being a double-header, India will have the cushion of the second match.



Again, the Pakistan-Netherlands match is a perfect example. After a nervous first match, the higher-ranked Dutch steamrollered Pakistan in the second match, winning 6-1. And India have not lost to a lower-ranked team in regulation time for a long time, New Zealand being the only exception. But the former Olympics champions have always been a better side than their rankings suggest. It is very hard to imagine the tie against Russia not going India’s way.



The Tribune