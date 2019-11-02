Head Coach Giles Bonnet announces the 18-player roster for the 2019 FIH Olympic Qualifier Series taking place in Dublin, Ireland this weekend





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



All eyes will be on the Canadian Women’s National Team this weekend as they vie for their first Olympic appearance since 1992. The 18-woman roster is features chemistry, skill and creativity. Captain Kate Wright sets the new cap record every time she touches the turf, and she leads an experienced and balanced bunch into Dublin for a two-game aggregate series with an Olympic berth on the line.





Stalwart defenders, Sara McManus, Karli Johansen and Dani Hennig headline a world-class backfield. With 500 caps between the three of them, they are a steady, experienced force. Defenders, Alison Lee, Shanlee Johnston, Kat Leahy and Elise Wong offer hard-working and determined support to the ‘big 3,’ keeping the ball out of Canada’s zone and pushing the pace into the mid and attacking areas.



Moving through the midfield, Canada has creativity in bunches with Natalie Sourisseau, Amanda and Nikki Woodcroft and Maddie Secco. Sourisseau is physical and poised and advances the ball to the attacking zone. She seemingly has the power to make something out of nothing with her skill and ball-handling.



The forward group is highlighted by record-holding goal-scorer Brie Stairs. Stairs has been filling the net since her debut with the national team in 2011 and she continues her tear in 2019. Captain Wright, Hannah Haughn, Steph Norlander and Rachel Donohoe provide goal-scoring depth and work tirelessly in the attacking zone.



The goaltending duo of Kaitlyn ‘Rocky’ Williams and Rowan Harris provides solid support in net. Williams is in the peak of her career and has been tremendous over the last two years between the pipes for Canada. She back-stops a stingy Canadian team that has only allowed an average of 1.2 goals per game since the 2018 Commonwealth Games.



Canada is coming in ranked as underdogs at 15th in the world against an Irish team at 8th coming off a silver medal at the 2018 World Cup. This Olympic Qualifier series has all the makings of a classic matchup and the action starts on Saturday.



ROSTER

Jersey Name Position International Caps 1 Kaitlyn Williams GK 147 3 Kate Wright FWD 226 5 Alison Lee DEF 59 8 Elise Wong DEF 22 9 Dani Hennig DEF 198 10 Kat Leahy DEF 61 11 Rachel Donohoe FWD 86 13 Hannah Haughn FWD 189 14 Karli Johansen DEF 143 16 Natalie Sourisseau MID 147 17 Sara McManus DEF 185 20 Nikki Woodcroft MID 64 21 Amanda Woodcroft MID 125 22 Maddie Secco MID 137 23 Brie Stairs FWD 173 25 Shanlee Johnston DEF 125 26 Steph Norlander FWD 124 31 Rowan Harris GK 42



Field Hockey Canada media release