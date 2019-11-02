

T&T's Ayanna Mc Clean is the Caribbean's highest ranked hockey umpire.



T&T's in­ter­na­tion­al hock­ey um­pire Ayan­na Mc Clean will be in charge of the FIH Hock­ey Olympic Qual­i­fi­er match­es in Lon­don on Sat­ur­day when the host Great Britain bat­tles Malaysia men and Chile women over the next two days.





Mc Lean will be part of a four-mem­ber of­fi­ci­at­ing team which al­so in­cludes Bel­gium's Lau­rine Del Forge, Pe­ter Wright of South Africa, and Ger­many's Chris­t­ian Blasch



Last week­end, six na­tions se­cured berths for next year’s glob­al sport­ing show­piece, with Aus­tralia women, Chi­na women, Spain’s women, and men, Nether­lands men and Cana­da men all win­ning their re­spec­tive two-game play-offs over three dra­mat­ic days of ac­tion.



With ten teams hav­ing al­ready achieved Olympic qual­i­fi­ca­tion by win­ning their re­spec­tive con­ti­nen­tal cham­pi­onships, there are now just eight - four men, four women - of the 24 Olympic tick­ets unas­signed, some­thing that will be re­solved over this week­end.



The duo of Mc Clean and Reyah Richard­son, both for­mer na­tion­al de­fend­ers have al­ready been ap­point­ed to fly this coun­try’s flag high at next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan af­ter be­ing hand­ed Fed­er­a­tion In­ter­na­tion­al Hock­ey (FIH) ap­point­ments.



When the FIH re­vealed the list of of­fi­cials ap­point­ed for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Richard­son was named as one of the 14 Tech­ni­cal Of­fi­cials, and on­ly one of three from the Pan Amer­i­can re­gion along with Ar­gen­tine Adri­an Del­la Mat­tia, and USA’s Rene Zelkin.



Mc Clean, who of­fi­ci­at­ed at the 2018 Com­mon­wealth Games fi­nal in Gold Coast Aus­tralia and has of­fi­ci­at­ed in the FIH World League this sea­son was one of 14 um­pires se­lect­ed for the women’s hock­ey com­pe­ti­tion, and one of four from the Pan Amer­i­can re­gion,and on­ly the sec­ond from this coun­try be­hind Roger St Rose who of­fi­ci­at­ed at the 1996 At­lanta Olympics.



The three oth­er um­pires from the Pan Amer­i­can zone se­lect­ed were Ar­gen­tines’, Car­oli­na De La Fuente and Irene Pre­sen­qui, and USA’s Mag­gie Gid­dens



In ac­cor­dance with the agreed guide­lines and process­es of FIH, all ap­point­ed of­fi­cials come from the FIH Pro League pan­els as these are the top-rat­ed of­fi­cials.



While per­for­mance was the pri­ma­ry se­lec­tion cri­te­ria, the Of­fi­cials Com­mit­tee al­so looked, as a sec­ondary con­sid­er­a­tion, at the ge­o­graph­ic spread of the of­fi­cials to en­sure that all con­ti­nents are rep­re­sent­ed.



As a fur­ther demon­stra­tion of FIH’s “Equal­ly Amaz­ing” pol­i­cy, the Tech­ni­cal Of­fi­cials will work across both gen­ders’ match­es. Fur­ther­more, while on field Um­pires will be the same gen­der as the match, Video Um­pires may be the oth­er gen­der as has been suc­cess­ful­ly im­ple­ment­ed dur­ing the FIH Pro League this year.



The 2020 Olympic hock­ey tour­na­ments will be staged in Japan’s cap­i­tal city from 25 Ju­ly to 7 Au­gust next year.



The Trinidad Guardian